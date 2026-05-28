Jerseys On SI

10 Rare NBA Shorts Are Under $60 Right Now

Mitchell & Ness has discounted several NBA Hardwood Classics Swingman shorts by 30% online.

Pat Benson

Several NBA Swingman Shorts are discounted Mitchell & Ness.
Several NBA Swingman Shorts are discounted Mitchell & Ness. / Mitchell & Ness

With the 2026 NBA Playoffs nearing their epic conclusion, many fans are rocking their jerseys casually. However, jerseys can be worn year-round. Summertime is ideal for wearing your team's shorts.

Luckily, Mitchell & Ness has discounted several iconic Hardwood Classics Swingman basketball shorts by 30% online. Below are our ten favorite discounted options.

Los Angeles Lakers 1984-85 Road Swingman Shorts

Front of the Los Angeles Lakers 1984-85 Road Swingman Shorts.
The Los Angeles Lakers 1984-85 Road Swingman Shorts. / Mitchell & Ness

The 1984-85 Los Angeles Lakers capped off a dominant season with an NBA Championship. Fans can remember that team by rocking the purple and gold at a discount. The Los Angeles Lakers 1984-85 Road Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.

New Jersey Nets 1990-91 Road Swingman Shorts

Front of the New Jersey Nets 1990-91 Swingman Shorts.
The New Jersey Nets 1990-91 Swingman Shorts. / Mitchell & Ness

The 1990-91 NBA season was disastrous for the New Jersey Nets. But unlike every other 26-win team, their uniforms made the squad unforgettable. The New Jersey Nets 1990-91 Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.

Milwaukee Bucks 1996-97 Home Swingman Shorts

Front of the Milwaukee Bucks 1996-97 White Swingman Shorts.
The Milwaukee Bucks 1996-97 White Swingman Shorts. / Mitchell & Ness

Ray Allen made his NBA debut during the best time of the Milwaukee Bucks uniforms. Purple, white, green, there are no bad options. The Milwaukee Bucks 1996-97 Home Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.

Utah Jazz 1998-99 Road Swingman Shorts

Front of the Utah Jazz 1998-99 Road Swingman Shorts.
The Utah Jazz 1998-99 Road Swingman Shorts. / Mitchell & Ness

Personally, I like the white or purple Utah Jazz uniforms of the 1990s. But many fans like the black and copper look. Fortunately for them, the Utah Jazz 1998-99 Road Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.

Phoenix Suns 2001-02 Road Swingman Shorts

Front of the Phoenix Suns 2001-02 Swingman Shorts.
The Phoenix Suns 2001-02 Swingman Shorts. / Mitchell & Ness

The 2001-02 Phoenix Suns were still years away from their innovative seven seconds or less offense, but the middling team looked good in their new threads. The Phoenix Suns 2001-02 Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.

Sacramento Kings 2001-02 Home Swingman Shorts

Front of the Sacramento Kings 2001-02 Home Swingman Shorts.
The Sacramento Kings 2001-02 Home Swingman Shorts. / Mitchell & Ness

The 2001-02 Sacramento Kings are the greatest team to never win an NBA Championship. In addition to being the "Greatest Show on Court," they had iconic uniforms. The Sacramento Kings 2001-02 Home Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.

Los Angeles Lakers 2001-02 Alternate Swingman Shorts

Front of the Los Angeles Lakers 2001-02 Swingman Shorts.
The Los Angeles Lakers 2001-02 Alternate Swingman Shorts. / Mitchell & Ness

In the midst of a three-peat, the Lakers rocked some of their best retro uniforms of all time. Only powder blue and gold could rival their traditional colors. The Los Angeles Lakers 2001-02 Alternate Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.

Toronto Raptors 2007-08 Alternate Swingman Shorts

Front of Toronto Raptors 2007-08 Alternate Swingman Shorts.
Toronto Raptors 2007-08 Alternate Swingman Shorts. / Mitchell & Ness

The 2007-08 Toronto Raptors were average, but their uniform rotation far exceeded their 41-41 regular-season record. Among our favorites is their green alternate uniforms. The Toronto Raptors 2007-08 Green Alternate Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.

Toronto Raptors 2011-12 Camo Swingman Shorts

Front of the Toronto Raptors 2011-12 Camo Swingman Shorts.
The Toronto Raptors 2011-12 Camo Swingman Shorts. / Mitchell & Ness

The 2011-12 Toronto Raptors struggled on the court, but excelled with their uniform rotation. The Toronto Raptors 2011-12 Camo Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.

Denver Nuggets 2016-17 Road Swingman Shorts

Front of the Denver Nuggets 2016-17 Road Swingman Shorts.
The Denver Nuggets 2016-17 Road Swingman Shorts. / Mitchell & Ness

The Denver Nuggets were clearly turning the corner by the 2016-17 NBA season. Unfortunately, it was the end of their best era of uniforms. Luckily, the Denver Nuggets 2016-17 Powder Blue Road Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.

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Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

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