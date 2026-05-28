10 Rare NBA Shorts Are Under $60 Right Now
With the 2026 NBA Playoffs nearing their epic conclusion, many fans are rocking their jerseys casually. However, jerseys can be worn year-round. Summertime is ideal for wearing your team's shorts.
Luckily, Mitchell & Ness has discounted several iconic Hardwood Classics Swingman basketball shorts by 30% online. Below are our ten favorite discounted options.
Los Angeles Lakers 1984-85 Road Swingman Shorts
The 1984-85 Los Angeles Lakers capped off a dominant season with an NBA Championship. Fans can remember that team by rocking the purple and gold at a discount. The Los Angeles Lakers 1984-85 Road Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.
New Jersey Nets 1990-91 Road Swingman Shorts
The 1990-91 NBA season was disastrous for the New Jersey Nets. But unlike every other 26-win team, their uniforms made the squad unforgettable. The New Jersey Nets 1990-91 Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.
Milwaukee Bucks 1996-97 Home Swingman Shorts
Ray Allen made his NBA debut during the best time of the Milwaukee Bucks uniforms. Purple, white, green, there are no bad options. The Milwaukee Bucks 1996-97 Home Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.
Utah Jazz 1998-99 Road Swingman Shorts
Personally, I like the white or purple Utah Jazz uniforms of the 1990s. But many fans like the black and copper look. Fortunately for them, the Utah Jazz 1998-99 Road Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.
Phoenix Suns 2001-02 Road Swingman Shorts
The 2001-02 Phoenix Suns were still years away from their innovative seven seconds or less offense, but the middling team looked good in their new threads. The Phoenix Suns 2001-02 Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.
Sacramento Kings 2001-02 Home Swingman Shorts
The 2001-02 Sacramento Kings are the greatest team to never win an NBA Championship. In addition to being the "Greatest Show on Court," they had iconic uniforms. The Sacramento Kings 2001-02 Home Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.
Los Angeles Lakers 2001-02 Alternate Swingman Shorts
In the midst of a three-peat, the Lakers rocked some of their best retro uniforms of all time. Only powder blue and gold could rival their traditional colors. The Los Angeles Lakers 2001-02 Alternate Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.
Toronto Raptors 2007-08 Alternate Swingman Shorts
The 2007-08 Toronto Raptors were average, but their uniform rotation far exceeded their 41-41 regular-season record. Among our favorites is their green alternate uniforms. The Toronto Raptors 2007-08 Green Alternate Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.
Toronto Raptors 2011-12 Camo Swingman Shorts
The 2011-12 Toronto Raptors struggled on the court, but excelled with their uniform rotation. The Toronto Raptors 2011-12 Camo Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.
Denver Nuggets 2016-17 Road Swingman Shorts
The Denver Nuggets were clearly turning the corner by the 2016-17 NBA season. Unfortunately, it was the end of their best era of uniforms. Luckily, the Denver Nuggets 2016-17 Powder Blue Road Swingman Shorts are now available for $59.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.