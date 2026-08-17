10 Rare NBA Throwback Jerseys Are Discounted Online

Every old-school sports fan knows the best place to find throwback jerseys is Mitchell & Ness. While the popular retailer just completed its "Back to Everything" sale, there are still some discounted items online.

Best of all, some of the jerseys range from esoteric to almost odd (perfect for true fans and jersey collectors). Below are ten rare NBA jerseys available at a discount online right now.

Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers 2009-10 Home Swingman Jersey

Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers 2009-10 Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers 2009-10 Home Swingman Jersey is marked down from $150 to $120 (20% off) at mitchellandness.com. Most NBA fans remember the jerseys from Iverson's early years with the 76ers, not his final season. This home jersey completes the collection for fans of "The Answer."

Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers 2004-05 Retro Authentic Jersey

Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers 2004-05 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers 2004-05 Retro Authentic Jersey is marked down from $350 to $210 (40% off) at mitchellandness.com. For five games, the 76ers celebrated the franchise's 50th season by wearing the Syracuse Nationals jerseys. This is a deep pull for 76ers fans.

Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers 2006-07 Alternate Authentic Jersey

Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers 2006-07 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers 2006-07 Alternate Authentic Jersey is marked down from $300 to $195 (35% off) at mitchellandness.com. The 76ers wore these Spain-inspired jerseys when they faced FC Barcelona on the NBA Europe Live Tour in October 2006.

Vince Carter New Jersey Nets 2005-06 Throwback Swingman Jersey

Vince Carter New Jersey Nets 2005-06 Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Vince Carter New Jersey Nets 2005-06 Throwback Swingman Jersey is marked down from $150 to $120 (20% off) at mitchellandness.com. The Nets reprised these iconic throwback uniforms during the golden era of jersey culture.

Paul Pierce Boston Celtics 2007-08 Road Authentic Jersey

Paul Pierce Boston Celtics 2007-08 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Paul Pierce Boston Celtics 2007-08 Kelly Green Authentic Jersey is marked down from $300 to $195 (35% off) at mitchellandness.com. The 2008 NBA Champions had an incredible uniform rotation, and this alternate road jersey was a trendsetter.

Ray Allen Boston Celtics 2007-08 Road Authentic Jersey

Ray Allen Boston Celtics 2007-08 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Ray Allen Boston Celtics 2007-08 Kelly Green Authentic Jersey is marked down from $300 to $162.50 (45.83% off) at mitchellandness.com. Allen had several historic stops during his legendary career, and we can't forget about his alternate road jersey from his championship run in Boston.

Shaquille O'Neal Miami Heat 2005-06 Road Swingman Jersey

Shaquille O'Neal Miami Heat 2005-06 Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Shaquille O'Neal Miami Heat 2005-06 Red Swingman Jersey is marked down from $135 to $90 (33.33% off) at mitchellandness.com. O'Neal's jerseys with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers remain ultra popular, but every fan of Shaq Diesel has to remember his 2006 NBA Championship in South Beach.

Shaquille O'Neal Miami Heat 2005-06 Retro Authentic Jersey

Shaquille O'Neal Miami Heat 2005-06 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Shaquille O'Neal Miami Heat 2005-06 Retro Authentic Jersey is marked down from $300 to $195 (35% off) at mitchellandness.com. During their unforgettable season, the Heat wore Hardwood Classic uniforms honoring the ABA's Miami Floridians.

Dwyane Wade Miami Heat 2005-06 Retro Authentic Jersey

Dwyane Wade Miami Heat 2005-06 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Dwyane Wade Miami Heat 2005-06 Retro Authentic Jersey is marked down from $300 to $195 (35% off) at mitchellandness.com. Just as O'Neal and Wade were a great 1-2 punch, Heat fans can't go wrong with either of the Heat's Hardwood Classics jerseys.

Marcus Camby Toronto Raptors 1997-98 Road Swingman Jersey

Marcus Camby Toronto Raptors 1997-98 Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Marcus Camby Toronto Raptors 1997-98 Purple Jersey is marked down from $150 to $120 (20% off) at mitchellandness.com. It's hard to call this jersey rare, but Raptors fans are far more likely to see retro Vince Carter or Tracy McGrady jerseys in the wild. It's always important to show love to the second overall selection of the stacked 1996 NBA Draft.

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