5 NBA Teams Desperate for New Uniforms
Several NBA teams have refreshed their uniforms in recent years, with the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves unveiling their new threads just this week. The "Modern Classic" trend blends elements from different eras into a look that appeals to most fans.
While some teams need total overhauls and others just need adjustments, there are five teams desperate for new uniforms. Below is a breakdown of each team's problem and how to fix it.
New Orleans Pelicans
There is no city in the United States with a culture as unique as New Orleans. Since switching from the Hornets to the Pelicans in 2013, the team has languished in the same boring uniforms for over a decade. For a city with so much life, the Pelicans' generic uniforms feel like they could represent almost any city.
The popular consensus on social media is that the Pelicans should fully embrace the Voodoo uniforms and lean into the city's mystical and swampy vibes with a purple, green, and black color palette. They can keep the mascot, but everything else must change.
Washington Wizards
It makes total sense if the Washington Wizards want to keep the red, white, and blue patriotic color scheme, given their location. But they would probably need to change their name. They have tried with different adjustments since their 2011 rebrand, and nothing has worked for the Wizards.
Or they could try to refashion the old blue and bronze uniforms from 1997-2011 into a modern look. They have reprised the throwback uniforms occasionally, and fans enjoyed it. However, I'll be honest: much like fixing the roster, the overall team branding seems impossible to improve.
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have had the same uniforms since 2001. They were perfect for the new millennium, but it's been a quarter-century. I understand hesitation about changing uniforms that are associated with a lot of winning, but it's time for the Mavericks to embrace their Southwestern style.
The Timberwolves just lightened up their color scheme, going for royal blue and green, and the Mavericks could do the same, but inverted. Their 2025-26 Classic Edition uniforms were a breath of fresh air for an organization desperately in need of a new look.
Denver Nuggets
From 2003-2017, the Denver Nuggets were the only team in the league with powder blue and gold uniforms (shout-out to UCLA legend and former Nuggets general manager Kiki VanDeWeghe). They took a look around the league and decided they wanted to be the eighth team to wear navy blue.
The Nuggets have worked in some fun variations of their current uniform set, but nothing can beat what is in their catalog. Even if they did not want to rock the Carmelo Anthony-era uniforms, the rainbow skyline uniforms of the 1980s are also more than acceptable.
Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons' uniform situation is challenging. They have done all their winning red and blue, quickly moving off their teal color scheme after a few seasons (1996-2001). But their current uniforms are uninspired and lack any ties to the city or automotive industry.
While I love some teal, and I believe they deserve to be in the mix, I'm not in support of a full return to the late-1990s era uniforms. Probably a mashup that combines the two eras. But then again, the Pistons did that with their 2025-26 City Edition uniforms, and that was a trainwreck. The alternate uniforms look fine at first glance, but zoom in closer and notice all of the design inconsistencies.
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