5 Rare New York Knicks Shorts Fans Need This Summer
The New York Knicks are two games away from winning the 2026 NBA Finals. If the Knicks are able to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy, it will set off a party all summer long. Fans will need to dress for the occasion. Jerseys are always acceptable, but a lot of people prefer their team's shorts.
Luckily for Knicks fans (and NBA fans hopping on the bandwagon), Mitchell & Ness has an incredible selection of retro Knicks shorts. Below are our five favorite options for Summer 2026.
New York Knicks 2005-06 Blue Swingman Shorts
We love a good retro logo, especially when Father Knickerbocker makes a surprise appearance. The Hardwood Classics logo and orange stripes complete the throwback aesthetic. Fans can buy the New York Knicks 2005-06 Blue Swingman Shorts for $85 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
New York Knicks Green 2006-07 Authentic Shorts
Every day can be St. Patrick's Day when you wear a piece from the Knicks' glorious 06-07 alternate uniforms. It was a bad season, but the threads were great. Fans can buy the New York Knicks Green 2006-07 Authentic Shorts for $125 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
New York Knicks 2012-13 Orange Christmas Day Authentic Shorts
NBA fans have made no secret about how much they miss special Christmas Day uniforms. For us, Christmas Day 2012 was the high point. Luckily, fans can buy the New York Knicks 2012-13 Orange Christmas Day Authentic Shorts for $125 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
New York Knicks 2015-16 White Authentic Shorts
The 2015-16 campaign was disastrous for the Knickerbockers. However, their Hardwood Classics uniforms from that year were incredible. The silky white shorts with blue and orange detailing are timeless. Fans can buy the New York Knicks 2015-16 White Authentic Shorts for $125 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
New York Knicks x MF DOOM Swingman Shorts
Just remember ALL CAPS when you spell the man name. MF Doom was a legendary Knicks fan, so it is only right that the iconic underground rapper got some love with an epic collaboration. The white shorts with blue and orange detailing look like the team's home shorts, but the MF Doom x Knicks logo sets it off. Fans can buy the New York Knicks M&N x MF DOOM White Swingman Fashion Shorts for $125 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
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