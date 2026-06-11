Aaron Judge's Negro League Jersey Just Dropped Online
The New York Yankees are awaiting Aaron Judge's return from a right shoulder injury, but the American League Home Run King is still finding new ways of exciting fans. Earlier today, Mitchell & Ness dropped Judge's New York Black Yankees Navy Authentic Batting Practice Jersey.
The heartfelt tribute is part of a limited-edition collection that celebrates one of baseball's most important stories. The Negro League Baseball jerseys have dropped in 14 player options, with Judge being the most recent addition. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the jersey.
Shopping Information
The Aaron Judge New York Black Yankees Navy Authentic Batting Practice Jersey is available now in adult sizing (S-5XL) for $140 at mitchellandness.com. Currently, this rare jersey appears to only be available online at Mitchell & Ness.
Other players included in the collection are Juan Soto, James Wood, Yordan Alvarez, Teoscar Hernández, Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor, Oneil Cruz, José Ramírez, Cristopher Sanchez, Riley Greene, Samuel Basallo, Luis Robert Jr., and Ronald Acuña Jr.
Design Details
The authentic batting practice jersey is Navy with white details. The front "NY" logo, back name (only in select jersey options), and numbers feature layered twill. In this case, the New York Black Yankees logo patch is embroidered twill on the right sleeve.
Meanwhile, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum label appears on the lower inside back left. It's a 100% polyester mesh fabric with a full-button front. Judge's No. 99 makes instantly recognizable. The entire collection is amazing, but this is one our favorite releases.
Negro League
This collection wonders what if you saw your favorite player taking the field in the early 1900s for a Negro League team. In partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the MLBPA, Mitchell & Ness "reimagined" what the jersey might have looked like for the current MLB All-Star to have played in the Negro Leagues. All of the parties involved did a great job on this collaboration, and let's hope we see more of it in the future.
New York Black Yankees
The New York Black Yankees started in Harlem in 1931, joined the Negro National League in 1936, and played through 1948. The team finished last in the NNL 10 out of 13 seasons, but were still considered one of Black baseball's "glamour" franchises. It helped that the majority of their home games were at Yankee Stadium.
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