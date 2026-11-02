Adidas Drops 3 Classic College Basketball Jerseys

Most casual sports fans are focused on the final month of college football's regular season. But real hoopers know that November means the start of college basketball season. Adidas has a high a Ball I.Q., and is hyping fans up with new jerseys for some of its top programs.

This is very far from all of the new college basketball jerseys adidas will drop this year; instead, it's the first trickle of what to expect. The Indiana Hoosiers, Kansas Jayhawks, and Miami Hurricanes are the first three teams to get new jerseys — and they are available for purchase now.

Indiana Hoosiers Authentic Jersey

The Indiana Hoosiers Authentic Jersey. | adidas

Indiana Hoosiers Authentic Jersey is available for $100 (with matching shorts for $70) at adidas, Fanatics, and select retailers. The Authentic jersey features a white base with Team Power Red details.

The Indiana wordmark, block numbering, and adidas Trefoil logo make a bold statement. Meanwhile, the classic red-white-red trim stands out on the V-neck collar and armscye.

The regular fit gives you a classic silhouette, making this piece easy to layer or wear solo. Its lightweight twill construction offers comfort, while mesh side panels add breathability to help you stay fresh during intense games.

Kansas Jayhawks Swingman Jersey

The Kansas Jayhawks Swingman Jersey. | adidas

The Kansas Jayhawks Swingman Jersey is available for $100 (with matching shorts for $70) at adidas, Fanatics, and select retailers. The Swingman jersey sports a white base with Royal Blue and Team Red detailing.

The Kansas wordmark, smaller block numbering, and adidas Trefoil logo complete the old-school aesthetic. The glorious red-white-blue-white-red trim adds a legendary look around the V-neck collar and armscye.

The Jayhawks men's basketball team actually unveiled the uniforms yesterday on social media. They honor the 1952 NCAA National Championship team.

Miami Hurricanes Swingman Jersey

The Miami Hurricanes Swingman Jersey. | adidas

The Miami Hurricanes Swingman Jersey is available for $90 in adult sizes at adidas, Fanatics, and select retailers. Sadly, they do not have matching shorts available at this time. But that can't detract from this exciting new style.

The white Swingman jersey features Collegiate Orange detailing with a Miami-inspired graphic design pattern on the mesh side panels. However, our favorite design element is the bold Miami wordmark across the chest and incredibly fun number font.

Adidas has had plenty of hits and misses over the years with its college basketball uniforms, but we like the direction the brand is taking in the 2026-27 NCAA Basketball season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.