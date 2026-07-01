Adidas Kicks Off Penn State Partnership In Style

The Penn State Nittany Lions and adidas have officially kicked off their 10-year partnership. Adidas wasted no time in turning University Park into a party to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Before the sun rose on campus, fans got their first look at the partnership with a splashy campaign film posted on social media. The beloved Nittany Lion debuts adidas footwear and a custom adidas track suit.

Nittany Lion Gets Three Stripes

The film makes clear adidas isn't just outfitting Penn State's student-athletes and fans; it's embedding itself into the fabric of the university. The film follows the mascot around campus and many of the university's storied athletic facilities alongside alums Abdul Carter and Ali Krieger.

However, social media buzz is just a small part of the announcement. Eager fans got their first look at the football team's fan jerseys (they look amazing). Plus, adidas is launching new fan gear options and throwing parties across campus.

Fan Gear

Adidas unveils Penn State Nittany Lions fan gear. | adidas

Carter and Krieger debuted the initial drop of officially licensed adidas and Penn State gear. Fans can shop the collection now at adidas, local retailers, and online retail partners.

The collection was designed collaboratively with Penn State and informed by the Blue & White DNA that adidas partners like Carter, Krieger, Micah Parsons, and Micha Hancock proudly represent.

Adidas Pop-Up Shop

Adidas unveils Penn State Nittany Lions fan gear. | adidas

Adidas and Penn State are hosting an adidas Pop-Up Shop at Pegula Ice Arena on July 1-2 and July 8-12 to serve as a one-stop shop for fans to shop exclusive merchandise from every Penn State sport. A collectible co-branded gift with purchase will be available while supplies last.

The historic Penn State Berkey Creamery will also join the festivities with a limited-time flavor in honor of the partnership launch. The limited-edition flavor will be available at the Berkey Creamery throughout the month of July, as well as at the adidas Pop-Up Shop at Pegula on select dates.

NIL Program

Adidas unveils Penn State Nittany Lions fan gear. | adidas

The partnership's launch marks yet another milestone in adidas' leading investment in college sports and the NIL landscape. However, this is just the beginning. Adidas and Penn State will empower student-athletes, deliver memorable experiences for Nittany Lion fans around the world and expand the reach of the school and its student-athletes.

Throughout the partnership, Penn State and adidas will collaboratively prioritize high-impact NIL agreements and brand marketing campaigns for Penn State student athletes across the university's 31 sports.

Bright Future in Happy Valley

Adidas unveils Penn State Nittany Lions fan gear. | adidas

The future is bright in Happy Valley. Today the focus is on how the partnership will benefit the school, fans, and all 31 sports. However, fans can expect more details for each individual team soon.

Penn State and adidas will blend tradition and innovation as the iconic brands collaboratively create unparalleled experiences for every student-athlete and fan who bleeds blue and white.

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