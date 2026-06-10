Adidas and Real Madrid Extend Partnership Through 2034
Adidas remains the biggest player in football. Not only is the German sportswear brand the official partner of the FIFA World Cup, but it also outfits the world's best teams and players. Today, that continued with a massive contract extension with Real Madrid C.F.
On Wednesday morning, adidas and Real Madrid announced an 8-year contract extension running through 2034. The two partners announced with a splashy social media post showing Real Madrid's adidas jersey with the number 2034 on the back.
Partnership Details
With this deal, fans can expect Real Madrid to wear adidas apparel, accessories, and footwear through 2034. The new agreement follows shortly after the release of the Real Madrid Home jersey. The design highlights the club's crest, with deep green and bold pink accents.
The partnership includes the Academy and Genuine teams, the rapidly-rising Real Madrid women's team, and the Real Madrid Basketball team, Europe's most successful Basketball franchise.
Real Madrid's Adidas History
Adidas and Real Madrid first partnered in 1980, and then re-established after a short break from the 1998/1999 season. Real Madrid's adidas partnership has coincided with eight UEFA Men's Champions League trophies. Players like Zinedine Zidane, Toni Kroos, David Beckham, and Jude Bellingham have all worn the three stripes.
With over 35 years of shared history, adidas has honored Real Madrid's storied history, culture, and fanbase. From best-in-class technical performance gear to streetwear that lets fans show support everywhere they go.
Real Madrid's Adidas Impact
adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said, "This is one of the longest and most successful partnerships in sport. Real Madrid is a very special club with an exceptional history. I am extremely proud that the Three Stripes will continue to be part of this extraordinary success story."
Gulden continued, "We look forward to continuing to provide the best products for the team to help them perform at the highest level. For their huge fanbase around the world we will create exciting lifestyle product to allow them to show their passion and support for the club - both in the stadiums and on the streets.
Fan Information
Adidas always does an excellent job of including fans in all of its plans. Online shoppers can choose from a wide range of Real Madrid apparel and footwear options at adidas.com. Best of all, fans know their adidas gear will be in style for at least another eight years.
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