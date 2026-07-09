Buy Notre Dame and Wisconsin's Shamrock Series Jerseys Now

Since 2009, the Shamrock Series has been a highlight of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team's season. The neutral site game gives the massive Fighting Irish fan base a chance to see their team at major locations across the country. It also lets Under Armour get creative with Notre Dame's iconic uniforms.

Even better for Under Armour, the American sportswear brand represents both teams in this year's game. Over the past 24 hours, Notre Dame and the Wisconsin Badgers unveiled their Shamrock Series uniforms. The game will be played at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 6. However, fans can buy the new jerseys online now.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Two legacies. One field. Woven from the same cloth.



Introducing our 2026 Shamrock Series uniforms ☘️



The 2026 Shamrock Series presented by @MyCreditUnion1#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/6GahYIkdbs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 8, 2026

Yesterday, Notre Dame unveiled the Shamrock Series uniforms with a series of splashy social media posts. Through slick campaign videos and high-quality photo shoots, fans got a complete understanding of the design inspiration.

The navy jersey and pants pay tribute to the deep blues worn by the Acme Packers of the 1920s. Continuing the theme, shoulder stripes are a nod to the current Green Bay Packers uniforms.

Learn more about the meaning behind the threads 🧵#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/FGzw53TjoH — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 8, 2026

The gold USA flag patch celebrates the country's Semiquincentennial. Eleven shamrocks celebrate the 11th installment of the series. Meanwhile, the Paul Hornung era inspired the mesh texture on the numbers.

Fans can buy the #26 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour 2026 Shamrock Series Replica Football Jersey for $129.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics.com. Additionally, Under Armour has released matching apparel for Fighting Irish fans.

Wisconsin Badgers

Not to be outdone, the Wisconsin Badgers unveiled their Shamrock Series uniforms with equally sharp campaign videos and photo shoots. The biggest takeaway is that it will be a color-on-color matchup, with both teams wearing home uniforms (a disconcerting fashion trend that is growing across college football).

Similar to Notre Dame, Wisconsin's shoulder stripes nod to the Packers. However, the silver is inspired by the Lombardi Trophy. It also contains a silver American flag for America's 250th anniversary.

Where past meets present.



More about the details behind the design ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eQGoN8l3cI — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 9, 2026

Meanwhile, the silver Motion W on the sleeve is a subtle tribute to Camp Randall Arch. Lastly, and most frustrating as a UCLA Bruins fan, are the Rose Red accents on Wisconsin's helmet. It signifies the team's success in the Rose Bowl.

Fans can buy the #1 Wisconsin Badgers Under Armour 2026 Lambeau Field Collection Replica Football Jersey for $119.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics.com. Additionally, Under Armour has released matching apparel for Badgers fans.

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