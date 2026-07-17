Caitlin Clark's 2026 WNBA All-Star Jersey Is Out Now

After missing most of last season with a series of lower-body injuries, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has enjoyed a bounce-back year. Clark missed the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game but was the second-leading vote-getter for this year's event.

Even better for fans, the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game jerseys are out now, and Jordan Brand did not miss with the design. Below are the jerseys for Clark and Paige Bueckers (the leading vote-getter), along with details on how to buy them online.

Caitlin Clark 2026 WNBA All-Star Game Victory Jersey

Caitlin Clark's 2026 WNBA All-Star Game Victory Jersey. | Fanatics

The Unisex Caitlin Clark Jordan Brand Blue 2026 WNBA All-Star Game Victory Jersey is available now for $129.99 at Fanatics, WNBA Store, and other retailers. The Youth version of the jersey is also available for $109.99.

Chicago is hosting this year's All-Star Game, so it is perfectly fitting that Jordan Brand designs the jerseys. The uniforms capture the electric energy of the league and host city. Clark represents coach Teresa Weatherspoon's team.

Swirling shades of blue provide the base, while the WNBA All-Star logo pops off the chest. Jumpman, Ally, and AT&T branding all remain true to what the players wear on the court. Clark's name is stacked under her No. 22 on the back. Official jock tags are sewn into the bottom front of the jersey.

Paige Bueckers 2026 WNBA All-Star Game Victory Jersey

Paige Bueckers' 2026 WNBA All-Star Game Victory Jersey. | Fanatics

The Unisex Paige Bueckers Jordan Brand Red 2026 WNBA All-Star Game Victory Jersey is available now for $129.99 at the WNBA Store, Fanatics, and other retailers. The Youth version of the jersey is also available for $109.99.

Representing coach Cynthia Cooper's team, Buecker's jersey offers perfect contrast to her opponents. Swirling shades of red and pink provide the base of the jersey, with the WNBA All-Star logo gracing the chest.

Just like Clark's jersey, this replica remains true to the design with Jumpman, Ally, and AT&T branding. Buckers' name is stacked under her No. 5 on the back. Official jock tags are sewn into the bottom front of the jersey.

2026 WNBA All-Star Gear

2026 WNBA All-Star Gear. | Fanatics

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Gear extends far beyond the jerseys worn on the court. Online shoppers can find matching shorts, warm-ups, and fan gear at Dick's Sporting Goods, Fanatics, and the WNBA Store.

The WNBA All-Star Game is closely approaching, and then it will be a sprint to the postseason. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.