Chipper Jones' 2006 Atlanta Braves Jersey Just Dropped

It has been almost 15 years since Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones played his final MLB game. Jones spent all 15 seasons with the Atlanta Braves, bridging the generational gap from the 1990s through the 2000s.

While 2006 was not his most decorated season, Jones did have one of his most clutch streaks. That inspired a rare jersey release from Mitchell & Ness. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Chipper Jones' 2006 Atlanta Braves Authentic Jersey.

Shopping Information

Chipper Jones' 2006 Atlanta Braves Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Online shoppers can buy the Chipper Jones' 2006 Atlanta Braves Authentic Jersey for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.

This is a new release from Mitchell & Ness, so it is only available there and in smaller quantities at Fanatics and mlbshop.com. Braves fans might also have luck finding the limited-edition jersey at the Braves Shop inside Truist Park.

Jersey Details

Chipper Jones' 2006 Atlanta Braves Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Jones had an extra-base hit in every game he played from June 26 to July 16, 2006. He set the record for 14 consecutive games — a record that is yet to be broken. On Sunday, July 2, Jones entered the game against the Baltimore Orioles as a pinch hitter and hit a three-run homer off Sendy Rleal. This is the jersey he wore that day.

The alternate jersey features a red double-knit fabric base with the navy and white layered twill wordmark on the name and numbers. The embroidered twill Braves 40th Anniversary in Atlanta graces the left sleeve. The bottom of the jersey features a embroidered year and player ID with a woven MLB Cooperstown Collection jock tag.

Chipper Jones' 2006 Atlanta Braves Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

There are a lot of little details in this jersey that we love. But the Atlanta Braves 40th Anniversary patch has to be the best.

The entire 2006 season celebrated 40 years (1966–2006) since the franchise relocated from Milwaukee to Atlanta. It features an "In Atlanta" banner and honestly makes us miss Turner Field.

Other Chipper Jones' Atlanta Braves Jerseys

Chipper Jones' 2006 Atlanta Braves Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Fans who want to represent the Braves legend, but are not fans of the old Sunday red jerseys, are still in luck. There are seven different Chipper Jones jerseys available at mitchellandness.com.

Currently, there are home and away options from the 1995 World Series, the 2004 throwback, and multiple mesh batting practice jerseys available. It is easy to see why Braves fans still love Jones.

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