Derek Jeter's Historic 2013 Jersey is 30% Off Online
The 2013 MLB season was not a banner year for the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers finished third in the American League East division, missing the playoffs. Derek Jeter missed most of the season due to an ankle injury, resulting in a rare absence from the MLB All-Star Game for the Captain.
However, one of the most memorable moments of the campaign came on September 26. Legendary Yankees closing pitcher Mariano Rivera pitched the final game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees commemorated the moment with a special jersey sleeve patch, making the iconic uniforms even more important. Now, fans can buy Jeter's throwback jersey from that day at a discount.
Shopping Information
Long after the "Core Four" era ended, Mitchell & Ness released the Derek Jeter New York Yankees 2013 White Authentic Jersey with the "Mo 42" retirement patch for $350 in adult sizes. Currently, the limited-edition jersey is marked down to $245 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com. Even the savviest of online shoppers will have a tough time finding a better deal than this one.
This was one of those discounts where you have to double and even triple-check to make sure you are reading it correctly. Jeter is one of the few former athletes whose retro jerseys rarely get marked down. Especially authentic jerseys with special patches or extra flair. Prices on Jeter jerseys usually remain stubbornly high.
Details
Authentic Yankees jerseys need no introduction. The iconic white jerseys with Navy Blue pinstripes and the team's unmistakable logo are some of the best threads in sports. True to the original, this jersey features a double-knit 100% polyester fabric with twill front logo and back numbers.
The embroidered year and player ID appear on the bottom right side of the jersey, while the woven MLB Cooperstown Collection jock tag appears on the left side. Lastly, the embroidered twill Mariano Rivera patch, complete with gold details, on the left sleeve provides the finishing touch.
Why It Matters
Yankees fans cannot be blamed for wanting to forget most of the 2013 season. Jeter played in just 17 games, and the dynasty was finally wrapping up after more than two decades of dominance. However, this jersey celebrates two Baseball Hall of Famers with a single uniform and a final goodbye.
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