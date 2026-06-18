Devin Booker's Jerseys Go On Sale After Number Change

The NBA season just ended, but teams and players are already planning for next year. We have already seen the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves unveil their new uniforms, and now Devin Booker becomes the latest star player to announce a jersey number change.

Booker is switching from No. 1 to No. 15. It is a nod to Booker's Olympic jersey number for Team USA and his father's old jersey number. Luckily for fans, they can purchase Booker's old jerseys at a major discount online.

Nike Swingman Jersey - Association Edition

Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns Association Edition jersey. | NBA Store

The Unisex Phoenix Suns Devin Booker Nike White Swingman Jersey (Association Edition) is marked down from $124.99 to $99.99 with the code "NBA39" at checkout on NBAShop.com.

The white jersey is considered the traditional home uniform, though the Suns also wear it on the road. They feature the iconic Sunburst logo across the chest in purple and orange. The Swingman jersey is directly inspired by the team's on-court look.

Nike Swingman Jersey - Icon Edition

Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns Icon Edition jersey. | NBA Store

The Unisex Phoenix Suns Devin Booker Nike Purple Swingman Jersey (Icon Edition) is marked down from $124.99 to $99.99 with the code "NBA39" at checkout on NBAShop.com.

What is widely considered the road option for the Suns, the "Icon" edition pays homage to the franchise's rich uniform history. The white and orange Sunburst logo pops off the purple jersey. Meanwhile, the classic trim and Nike Dri-Fit technology make the jersey comfortable enough to wear anywhere.

Nike Swingman Jersey - City Edition

Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns City Edition jersey. | Nike

The Unisex Phoenix Suns Devin Booker Nike Purple Swingman Jersey (City Edition) is marked down from $125 to $90.97 with no code necessary at checkout on Nike.com. The black jersey features the unmistakable pixelated gradient in the silhouette of Camelback Mountain and 'The Valley' wordmark across the chest. It is a tribute to the city, the culture, and the unwavering pride of Suns fans across Arizona.

Like every other team in the league, the Suns have had quite a few years of "City Edition" jerseys over the years. However, the team's Valley-inspired look is one of the few annual jerseys that stands the test of time.

Booker's new No. 15 jersey will be available around the start of the next NBA season, but picking up his No. 1 jersey at a discount might be the winning move. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.