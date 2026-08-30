Every NBA Team's 2026 Nike City Edition Uniform

The 2026 NBA preseason tips off next month, and uniform headlines are swirling around the association. Thanks to a mix of announcements, leaks, and reporting, fans know what this year's Nike City Edition uniform will be for every team.

However, no one deserves more credit than @nbaunitracker on X, who has closely followed each uniform story for months.

Instead of introducing new designs, Nike and the NBA are celebrating the program's 10th anniversary by allowing teams to bring back their favorite alternate uniforms. Below is a breakdown of what each team is expected to wear.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks 2020-21 City Edition uniform. | USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks have confirmed they will wear their 2020-21 "City Edition" uniforms this season. The tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. originally coincided with the team's incredible run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics 2018-19 "Earned Edition" uniform. | USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will reportedly wear their 2018-19 "Earned Edition" uniforms. The "Earned Edition" uniforms were for teams that advanced to the NBA Playoffs, but have since been phased out.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets 2018-19 and 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets will wear their "City Edition" uniforms from the 2018-19 and 2025-26 seasons. The fan-favorite uniforms were designed as a tribute to the Notorious B.I.G.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets 2017-18 "City Edition" uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Charlotte Hornets are starting a new chapter without LaMelo Ball this season, but first they are throwing it back to the 2017-18 season with their Buzz City "City Edition" uniforms.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls 2017-18 "City Edition" uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls will wear their 2017-18 "City Edition" uniforms. The color palette and design details are an homage to the City of Chicago's official flag.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers 2018-19 "Earned Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers will wear their 2018-19 "Earned Edition" uniforms. LeBron James had left the team, but the team still benefited from the previous season's postseason appearance. It drew inspiration from the Cavaliers' uniforms in the 1990s.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks 2020-21 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks will wear their 2020-21 "City Edition" uniforms. The white and gold uniforms drew inspiration from the legend of Pegasus, but are far from the team's best alternate option.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets 2018-19 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets will wear their 2018-19 "City Edition" uniforms. The "Rainbow Skyline" theme drew inspiration from the team's uniforms throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons 2021-22 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons will wear their 2021–22 "City Edition" uniform. The "mixtape" combines elements from different eras to celebrate the NBA's 75th anniversary season. It was one of our favorite themes from the City Edition program.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors 2023-24 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Golden State Warriors will wear their 2023-24 "City Edition" uniform. This black-and-gold jersey borrows its wordmark from the team's 1960s uniforms while paying tribute to San Francisco with cable car-inspired design elements.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets 2023-24 and 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Houston Rockets will wear their "City Edition" uniforms from the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons. This uniform set is part of the "Hometown Heroes" storyline and has become a fan favorite.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indiana Pacers will wear their 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms for the second consecutive season. No complaints from us, as the "Moments Mixtape" is better than most teams' primary uniforms.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers 2021-22 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers will wear their 2021-22 "City Edition" uniforms. The "Mixtape" uniform was part of NBA 75 and borrowed elements from the team's history in San Diego and Buffalo.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 and 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Lakers will wear their "City Edition" uniforms from the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons. The "California Dream" uniform has become a fan favorite because it blends modern design with important details from the franchise's rich history.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies 2021-22 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies will wear their 2021-22 "City Edition" uniforms. Designed for NBA 75, the Grizzlies' "Mixtape" uniforms focus heavily on the team's early seasons in Memphis.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat 2019-20 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat will wear their 2019-20 "City Edition" uniforms. For several consecutive years, the Heat's "Miami Vice" uniforms were the best alternate threads in basketball. The blue and pink jersey has aged incredibly well.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks 2017-18 "City Edition" uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Milwaukee Bucks will wear their 2017-18 "City Edition" uniforms. One of a few looks inspired by the "Cream City," this alternate set embraced a minimalist design, substituting the team's logo for the wordmark across the chest.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves 2018-19 "Earned Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves will wear their 2018-19 "Earned Edition" uniforms. The "Purple Rain" uniforms would eventually lead to full Prince-inspired uniform sets.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans 2023-24 and 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The New Orleans Pelicans will wear their "City Edition" uniforms from the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons. Not only is the spooky set one of the best alternate uniforms in the league, but we think the franchise should make it the primary team identity.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks 2021-22 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks will wear their 2021-22 "City Edition" uniforms. As part of NBA 75, Nike and the Knicks worked with streetwear brand Kith on the "Mixtape" uniforms.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder 2023-24 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Oklahoma City Thunder will wear their 2023-24 "City Edition" uniforms. The vibrant design was meant to honor the city's "cultural renaissance" and forward momentum.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orlando Magic will wear their 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms. The uniform pulled design elements from some of the best uniforms in basketball history. Unfortunately, the Pure Platinum base is a missed layup.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers 2017-18 "City Edition" uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia 76ers will wear their 2017-18 "City Edition" uniforms. These patriotic uniforms are incredibly clean. The cream base and "Phila" wordmark make it an instant classic. Even better, fans get to see LeBron James in the iconic uniform.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns 2020-22 and 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phoenix Suns will wear their 2020-22 and 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms. Fans love the desert night-inspired uniforms, and who can blame them? They look great and are synonymous with success.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers 2019-20 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers will wear their 2019-20 "City Edition" uniforms. Inspired by the team's early 1970s success, the "Rip City" uniforms are among the best in franchise history.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings 2020-21 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings will wear their 2020-21 "City Edition" uniforms. The uniforms celebrated the team's 35th anniversary of relocating to "Sac Town" by blending multiple eras into a modern look.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs 2026-26 "City Edition" uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Antonio Spurs will wear their "City Edition" uniforms from the 2020-21 and 2025-26 seasons. Basketball fans loved the Spurs' fiesta-themed playoff games last spring, and we are so happy to see the uniforms return.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors 2024-25 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Toronto Raptors will wear their 2024-25 "City Edition" uniforms. Inspired by Vince Carter's unforgettable performance in the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, these alternate uniforms deserve a permanent spot in the Raptors' wardrobe.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Utah Jazz have confirmed they will wear their 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms. The gradient design was meant to remix the original 2017 "Red Rock Sunset" uniforms, but the result left us wanting more.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards 2022-23 "City Edition" uniforms. | USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards have confirmed they will wear their 2022-23 "City Edition" uniforms. The "Bloom City" theme is a nod to the cherry blossom season in Washington, D.C. It is one of the boldest and best looks in the Wizards' uniform catalog.