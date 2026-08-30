Every NBA Team's 2026 Nike City Edition Uniform
The 2026 NBA preseason tips off next month, and uniform headlines are swirling around the association. Thanks to a mix of announcements, leaks, and reporting, fans know what this year's Nike City Edition uniform will be for every team.
However, no one deserves more credit than @nbaunitracker on X, who has closely followed each uniform story for months.
Instead of introducing new designs, Nike and the NBA are celebrating the program's 10th anniversary by allowing teams to bring back their favorite alternate uniforms. Below is a breakdown of what each team is expected to wear.
Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks have confirmed they will wear their 2020-21 "City Edition" uniforms this season. The tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. originally coincided with the team's incredible run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.
Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics will reportedly wear their 2018-19 "Earned Edition" uniforms. The "Earned Edition" uniforms were for teams that advanced to the NBA Playoffs, but have since been phased out.
Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets will wear their "City Edition" uniforms from the 2018-19 and 2025-26 seasons. The fan-favorite uniforms were designed as a tribute to the Notorious B.I.G.
Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets are starting a new chapter without LaMelo Ball this season, but first they are throwing it back to the 2017-18 season with their Buzz City "City Edition" uniforms.
Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls will wear their 2017-18 "City Edition" uniforms. The color palette and design details are an homage to the City of Chicago's official flag.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers will wear their 2018-19 "Earned Edition" uniforms. LeBron James had left the team, but the team still benefited from the previous season's postseason appearance. It drew inspiration from the Cavaliers' uniforms in the 1990s.
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks will wear their 2020-21 "City Edition" uniforms. The white and gold uniforms drew inspiration from the legend of Pegasus, but are far from the team's best alternate option.
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets will wear their 2018-19 "City Edition" uniforms. The "Rainbow Skyline" theme drew inspiration from the team's uniforms throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.
Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons will wear their 2021–22 "City Edition" uniform. The "mixtape" combines elements from different eras to celebrate the NBA's 75th anniversary season. It was one of our favorite themes from the City Edition program.
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors will wear their 2023-24 "City Edition" uniform. This black-and-gold jersey borrows its wordmark from the team's 1960s uniforms while paying tribute to San Francisco with cable car-inspired design elements.
Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets will wear their "City Edition" uniforms from the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons. This uniform set is part of the "Hometown Heroes" storyline and has become a fan favorite.
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers will wear their 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms for the second consecutive season. No complaints from us, as the "Moments Mixtape" is better than most teams' primary uniforms.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers will wear their 2021-22 "City Edition" uniforms. The "Mixtape" uniform was part of NBA 75 and borrowed elements from the team's history in San Diego and Buffalo.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers will wear their "City Edition" uniforms from the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons. The "California Dream" uniform has become a fan favorite because it blends modern design with important details from the franchise's rich history.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies will wear their 2021-22 "City Edition" uniforms. Designed for NBA 75, the Grizzlies' "Mixtape" uniforms focus heavily on the team's early seasons in Memphis.
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat will wear their 2019-20 "City Edition" uniforms. For several consecutive years, the Heat's "Miami Vice" uniforms were the best alternate threads in basketball. The blue and pink jersey has aged incredibly well.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks will wear their 2017-18 "City Edition" uniforms. One of a few looks inspired by the "Cream City," this alternate set embraced a minimalist design, substituting the team's logo for the wordmark across the chest.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves will wear their 2018-19 "Earned Edition" uniforms. The "Purple Rain" uniforms would eventually lead to full Prince-inspired uniform sets.
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans will wear their "City Edition" uniforms from the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons. Not only is the spooky set one of the best alternate uniforms in the league, but we think the franchise should make it the primary team identity.
New York Knicks
The New York Knicks will wear their 2021-22 "City Edition" uniforms. As part of NBA 75, Nike and the Knicks worked with streetwear brand Kith on the "Mixtape" uniforms.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder will wear their 2023-24 "City Edition" uniforms. The vibrant design was meant to honor the city's "cultural renaissance" and forward momentum.
Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic will wear their 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms. The uniform pulled design elements from some of the best uniforms in basketball history. Unfortunately, the Pure Platinum base is a missed layup.
Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers will wear their 2017-18 "City Edition" uniforms. These patriotic uniforms are incredibly clean. The cream base and "Phila" wordmark make it an instant classic. Even better, fans get to see LeBron James in the iconic uniform.
Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns will wear their 2020-22 and 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms. Fans love the desert night-inspired uniforms, and who can blame them? They look great and are synonymous with success.
Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers will wear their 2019-20 "City Edition" uniforms. Inspired by the team's early 1970s success, the "Rip City" uniforms are among the best in franchise history.
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings will wear their 2020-21 "City Edition" uniforms. The uniforms celebrated the team's 35th anniversary of relocating to "Sac Town" by blending multiple eras into a modern look.
San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs will wear their "City Edition" uniforms from the 2020-21 and 2025-26 seasons. Basketball fans loved the Spurs' fiesta-themed playoff games last spring, and we are so happy to see the uniforms return.
Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors will wear their 2024-25 "City Edition" uniforms. Inspired by Vince Carter's unforgettable performance in the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, these alternate uniforms deserve a permanent spot in the Raptors' wardrobe.
Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz have confirmed they will wear their 2025-26 "City Edition" uniforms. The gradient design was meant to remix the original 2017 "Red Rock Sunset" uniforms, but the result left us wanting more.
Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards have confirmed they will wear their 2022-23 "City Edition" uniforms. The "Bloom City" theme is a nod to the cherry blossom season in Washington, D.C. It is one of the boldest and best looks in the Wizards' uniform catalog.
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Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr