FC Barcelona's Nike Kobe Jersey Is 24% Off
All of the major retailers are running Memorial Day Weekend sales events on their websites. Perhaps none have more exciting deals than Nike. Among the large number of discounted projects is one of the best soccer jerseys to drop last summer.
Nike combined NBA legend Kobe Bryant's legendary Mamba Mentality with FC Barcelona's unwavering pursuit of excellence on an incredible kit collaboration. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the limited-edition top.
Shopping Information
The Nike Kobe x FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Away jersey launched globally on July 31, 2025. The original price was $95 in adult sizes, but online shoppers can buy the limited-edition top for ($71.97) at Nike.com.
First, it is a nice tip of the cap from Nike to discount it by 24% as a reference to Bryant's jersey number. Second, athletes and fans will have a tough time finding this jersey at a discount for long. As always, the details are what make this jersey so unforgettable.
Design Details
The Nike Kobe x FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Away jersey sports the Kobe Sheath logo in place of the traditional Nike Swoosh logo on the right side of the chest. It features a light Team Gold base with Persian Violet and black accents. Lastly, the club crest and Kobe Sheath take on a silicone gloss 3D snakeskin texture.
This jersey is part of Nike's Stadium collection that combines replica design details with Nike Dri-Fit technology for the ultimate fan experience. Everything down to the snakeskin details is true to the Mamba Mentality.
Kobe Bryant's Soccer History
Bryant's love of Barcelona FC is well documented, and it has been amazing to see Nike honor two icons whose legacies transcend sports. In addition to FC Barcelona's kits, the collection included fan apparel and sneakers.
Accompanying the apparel and footwear collection was a campaign video titled, Mamba Rondo, narrated by men's coach Hansi Flick. The team debuted the away kit last July against FC Seoul as part of the club's Asian preseason tour.
Kobe Bryant x FC Barcelona
As Nike pointed out during the official campaign, this collaboration was a true convergence of icons with shared pursuits of perfection. Their relentless drive to go beyond "good enough" united the club's top footballers and inspired fans worldwide.
This sale may not last long, so fans must act fast. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.