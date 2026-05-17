Fernando Mendoza Reacts to Titans' New Uniforms
Football fans got their first look at rookies in their new uniforms at the 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere photo shoot on Saturday afternoon. Players came correct with new jerseys, clean cleats, and crisp haircuts for the annual tradition. It also served as a reminder that players are like fans in many ways — they love a good uniform.
A group of adidas athletes, including Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, and Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson, stood around in between photos, admiring each other's kicks. That's why Mendoza showed love to the Titans' incredible new uniforms.
Mendoza Approves of Titans Uniforms
Mendoza touched Tate's shoulder sleeve and said, "These are so nice, man!" Unfortunately, the Heisman Trophy winner did not get to expand upon his thoughts as Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Brenen Thompson — wearing another iconic uniform — walked up and showed love to his friend and fellow rookie.
Even the most diehard Raiders fans can't get mad about Mendoza's appreciation for the Titans' uniforms, as the redesign is widely considered to be a major upgrade from their previous uniform set. Luckily, almost every NFL team is in a good place with its uniforms, and fans can already shop for 2026 Rookie Class jerseys online.
2026 NFL Rookie Class
While we have very few complaints about the league's uniform sets, the Titans tower above the competition with their new look. In March, the franchise unveiled its new uniforms and logos, intended to mark a new chapter in the team's rich history. Of course, the new chapter starts with a historical reference to the "Luv Ya Blue Days" as the Houston Oilers.
The Titans moved away from navy blue in favor light blue is officially called "Titans Blue." "I think that Titans blue is a really bold color, a really powerful color," said Erin Swartz, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing with the Titans.
Titans New Uniforms
"Seven other teams in the NFL have navy, but this color is much more unique to us. So, it's a way for fans to uniquely show their support, and really fill stadiums both home and away with Titans blue to support their team."
The 2026 NFL season is still months away from kicking off, but fans can have reason to be hyped about the new players and new uniforms entering the league this year. Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.