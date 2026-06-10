First Look at Adidas Gear Sent to Tennessee Vols
The University of Tennessee and Nike are winding down their 11-year partnership. While both parties remain committed to fulfilling the final month of the contract, a transition to adidas has already begun in Knoxville.
Tennessee Volunteers athletic teams will officially begin wearing adidas apparel, accessories, and footwear on July 1, 2026. However, adidas has already begun sending gear to Rocky Top. Several athletes have shared sneak peeks of what they have received ahead of the new era.
Vols White Practice Jerseys
No reporter has followed this as closely as Chad Fields (Vols Uniform Boy on X). Fields has shared screenshots of pictures athletes have posted to their individual social media accounts. Today was a big day for fans, as they got their first look at the football team's adidas practice jerseys.
The first picture to surface was a white practice jersey with orange detailing. It is safe to assume this is the official shade of orange adidas will use across Tennessee Athletics. Other notable features are that the last names appear in black, and the orange numbers are boldly outlined in black.
Three orange stripes appear over the shoulders as part of adidas branding, similar to the practice jerseys the Volunteers wore during their previous partnership with adidas.
Vols Orange Practice Jerseys
Even better, we got multiple pictures of the orange practice jerseys. The names and numbers appear in white without any outlining. However, the three stripes do appear again in white. Based on the responses from Vols fans, they are happy with the shade of orange and the general direction adidas has taken so far.
The adidas gear extends beyond the football team. Fans got a sneak peek inside the men's basketball locker room last month. Marquis Clark shared a glimpse of the adidas shoes and accessories waiting for him. It is worth noting that the adidas Harden Volume 10 "Hellcat" and adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "All-Star" are general-release colorways and not player-exclusives.
Vols Adidas Basketball Shoes
Fans can go ahead and find the orange and black sneakers on the adidas website. Even better, officially licensed Vols gear should be loaded on the adidas website by the first week of July after the partnership takes effect.
Tennessee was an adidas NCAA partner school from 1995 to 2015. They switched to Nike, and fans enjoyed the 11-year partnership. It was largely seen as an improvement from a funky era of adidas uniforms and apparel.
Tennessee x Adidas
However, the University of Tennessee and adidas agreed on a massive new partnership in July 2025. The reported dollar amount on the 10-year contract has varied, but it will include an annual base amount plus product and NIL opportunities.
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