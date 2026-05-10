Jerseys On SI

Five Iconic NBA Jerseys Are 20% Off Online

Hibbett has marked down five of Mitchell & Ness' Hardwood Classic NBA jerseys by 20% online.

Pat Benson

Vince Carter's Toronto Raptors jersey is discounted online.
Vince Carter's Toronto Raptors jersey is discounted online. / Mitchell & Ness

Spring is here, and summer is right around the corner. Not only is the weather heating up, but so are the NBA Playoffs. Hoops fans can finally rock their favorite team or player's jersey comfortably outside for the next few months.

However, it is important to pick the right jersey to wear. Luckily for old-school basketball fans, Hibbett has discounted five Mitchell & Ness NBA Hardwood Classic jerseys by 20% online. Below is a breakdown of each jersey on sale.

Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O'Neal Jersey

Front and back of Shaquille O'Neal's Los Angeles Lakers jersey.
The Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O'Neal Jersey. / Mitchell & Ness

Can you dig it? Before Shaquille O'Neal won three consecutive NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, he began his gold-and-purple era during the 1996-97 NBA season. That means the legendary gold NBA logo appears on O'Neal's first Lakers jersey. Online shoppers can buy an O'Neal Swingman jersey for $108 (20% off) in adult sizes at Hibbett.

Orlando Magic Penny Hardaway Jersey

Front and back of Penny Hardaway's Orlando Magic jersey.
The Orlando Magic Penny Hardaway Jersey. / Mitchell & Ness

The Orlando Magic traded for Penny Hardaway during the 1993 NBA Draft, and he immediately began making history in his home white jersey. All of the magical details from Hardaway's rookie jersey remain true to the OG. Online shoppers can buy Hardaway's Swingman jersey for $108 (20% off) in adult sizes at Hibbett.

Toronto Raptors Vince Carter Jersey

Vince Carter's Toronto Raptors jersey.
The Toronto Raptors Vince Carter Jersey. / Mitchell & Ness

Before Vince Carter took over the NBA with Vinsanity, he made a name for himself north of the border with the Toronto Raptors in the team's most iconic jersey. The dinosaur-inspired look remains as fresh as ever. Online shoppers can buy Carter's Swingman jersey for $108 (20% off) in adult sizes at Hibbett.

Seattle SuperSonics Shawn Kemp Jersey

Shawn Kemp's Seattle SuperSonics jersey,
The Seattle SuperSonics Shawn Kemp Jersey. / NBA Store

Grunge music was not the only thing that rocked Seattle in the 1990s. The Supersonics, led by Shawn Kemp, were must-see television every night. Their rebrand in the 1995-96 NBA season made the uniforms louder than ever. Online shoppers can buy Kemp's Swingman jersey for $108 (20% off) in adult sizes at Hibbett.

Brooklyn Nets Vince Carter Jersey

Front and back of Vince Carter's Brooklyn Nets jersey.
The Brooklyn Nets Vince Carter Jersey. / Mitchell & Ness

Vince Carter played for several different teams throughout his lengthy NBA career, which resulted in him wearing quite a few of the best uniforms in the sport. Near the top of the list is the New Jersey (now called Brooklyn) Nets' 2005-06 throwback jersey. Online shoppers can buy Carter's Swingman jersey for $108 (20% off) in adult sizes at Hibbett.

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Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

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