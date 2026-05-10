Five Iconic NBA Jerseys Are 20% Off Online
Spring is here, and summer is right around the corner. Not only is the weather heating up, but so are the NBA Playoffs. Hoops fans can finally rock their favorite team or player's jersey comfortably outside for the next few months.
However, it is important to pick the right jersey to wear. Luckily for old-school basketball fans, Hibbett has discounted five Mitchell & Ness NBA Hardwood Classic jerseys by 20% online. Below is a breakdown of each jersey on sale.
Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O'Neal Jersey
Can you dig it? Before Shaquille O'Neal won three consecutive NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, he began his gold-and-purple era during the 1996-97 NBA season. That means the legendary gold NBA logo appears on O'Neal's first Lakers jersey. Online shoppers can buy an O'Neal Swingman jersey for $108 (20% off) in adult sizes at Hibbett.
Orlando Magic Penny Hardaway Jersey
The Orlando Magic traded for Penny Hardaway during the 1993 NBA Draft, and he immediately began making history in his home white jersey. All of the magical details from Hardaway's rookie jersey remain true to the OG. Online shoppers can buy Hardaway's Swingman jersey for $108 (20% off) in adult sizes at Hibbett.
Toronto Raptors Vince Carter Jersey
Before Vince Carter took over the NBA with Vinsanity, he made a name for himself north of the border with the Toronto Raptors in the team's most iconic jersey. The dinosaur-inspired look remains as fresh as ever. Online shoppers can buy Carter's Swingman jersey for $108 (20% off) in adult sizes at Hibbett.
Seattle SuperSonics Shawn Kemp Jersey
Grunge music was not the only thing that rocked Seattle in the 1990s. The Supersonics, led by Shawn Kemp, were must-see television every night. Their rebrand in the 1995-96 NBA season made the uniforms louder than ever. Online shoppers can buy Kemp's Swingman jersey for $108 (20% off) in adult sizes at Hibbett.
Brooklyn Nets Vince Carter Jersey
Vince Carter played for several different teams throughout his lengthy NBA career, which resulted in him wearing quite a few of the best uniforms in the sport. Near the top of the list is the New Jersey (now called Brooklyn) Nets' 2005-06 throwback jersey. Online shoppers can buy Carter's Swingman jersey for $108 (20% off) in adult sizes at Hibbett.
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