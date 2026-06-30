Germany's Adidas Jerseys Already 50% Off Online

Last night was more than a disappointing loss for the German national football team; it was the end of an error. Paraguay eliminated Germany from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which marks the end of the national football team's 70-year adidas partnership.

The next time we see Germany on the pitch, the squad will be wearing the Swoosh across their chests. Adidas has wasted no time cleaning out its Germany kits, with many jersey options already marked down by 50% online.

Germany 26 Home Jersey

Germany 26 Home Authentic Jersey. | adidas

The Germany 26 Home Authentic Jersey was originally priced at $150 in adult sizes, but is marked down to $75. Meanwhile, the replica jersey is discounted from $100 to $50 in adult sizes. The same goes for the kids' jerseys, which have dropped in price from $80 to $40. Fans can shop the sale at adidas.com.

Germany 26 Away Jersey

Germany 26 Away Jersey. | adidas

The Germany 26 Away Authentic Jersey has dropped in price from $150 in adult sizes to $75. Meanwhile, the replica jersey is marked down from $100 to $50 in adult sizes. Similarly, kids' jerseys are discounted from $80 to $40. Fans can shop the sale at adidas.com.

Germany 26 Away Goalkeeper Jersey

Germany 26 Away Goalkeeper Jersey. | adidas

The Germany 26 Away Goalkeeper Jersey is not available in authentic styles. However, fans can buy the replica jersey is discounted from $100 down to $50 in adult sizes. Fans can shop the sale at adidas.com.

Germany 26 Home Pre Match Jersey

Germany 26 Home Pre Match Jersey. | adidas

The Germany 26 Home Pre Match Jersey is marked down from $70 to $35 in adult sizes. Meanwhile, kids' jerseys are discounted from $60 to $30. Fans can shop the sale at adidas.com.

Germany 26 Home Long Sleeve Jersey

Germany 26 Home Long Sleeve Jersey. | adidas

The sales extend to the long sleeve kits as well. The Germany 26 Home Authentic Long Sleeve Jersey is marked down from $150 in adult sizes to $75. Plus, the replica jersey is marked down from $110 to $55 in adult sizes. Unfortunately, the long-sleeve option was not produced in kids' sizing. Fans can shop the sale at adidas.com.

Germany Home Jersey 1994

Germany Home Jersey 1994. | adidas

The 1994 FIFA World Cup ended on a sour note for Germany after a quarterfinal loss. However, the kits were timeless. Fans can buy the Germany Home Jersey 1994 at a discount as well. The throwback jersey is marked down from $110 in adult sizes to $55 in adult sizes. The retro kit is not available in kids' sizing. Fans can shop the sale at adidas.com.

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