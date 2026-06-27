How to Buy Lionel Messi's Jerseys Before They Sell Out

No brand is celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup like adidas. Not only is the iconic sportswear company the official sponsor of the tournament, but they outfit many of the top teams and stars — including Argentina forward Lionel Messi.

It should come as no surprise that adidas has the widest selection of Messi jerseys available online. From retro throwbacks to the authentic on-field kits, adidas has it all (for now). Below is everything online shoppers must know about each option.

Argentina 2026 Home On-Field Authentic Jersey

Lionel Messi's authentic home jersey. | adidas

Many fans (myself included) want to rock exactly what the players wear on the pitch. Unfortunately, Messi's on-field jersey is selling out quickly. However, online shoppers can still buy Messi's Argentina National Team 2026 Home On-Field Authentic Jersey for $180 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

Argentina 2026 Away On-Field Authentic Jersey

Lionel Messi's authentic away jersey. | adidas

Surprisingly, Messi's authentic away kit is even more popular than the iconic home jersey. The authentic away jersey is sold out at adidas, but fans can still find Messi's Argentina National Team 2026 Away On-Field Authentic Jersey for $180 in adult sizes at fanatics.com.

Argentina 26 Home Replica Jersey

Lionel Messi's replica home jersey. | adidas

Most fans are balling on a budget (which we totally respect). Luckily, it is incredibly tough to tell the difference between the authentic and replica jerseys. Shoppers can still buy Messi's Argentina 26 Home Replica Jersey for $130 in adult sizes at fanatics.com. Additional options are available in women's ($130) and kid's ($110) sizes.

Argentina 26 Away Replica Jersey

Lionel Messi's replica away jersey. | adidas

Once again, Argentina's away kits are more popular (or at least selling out faster) than the home kits. That applies to the more affordable replica jersey. Shoppers can still buy Messi's Argentina 26 Away Replica Jersey for $130 in adult sizes at fanatics.com. Additional options are available in women's ($130) and kid's ($110) sizes.

Argentina Home Jersey 2006 Messi

Lionel Messi's Argentina 2006 home jersey. | adidas

Adidas opened its vast archives to reissue Messi's 2006 World Cup jersey in a regular fit, featuring his name and number. Shoppers can buy Messi's Argentina Home Jersey 2006 for $140 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

Argentina Away Jersey 2006 Messi

Lionel Messi's Argentina 2006 home jersey. | adidas

Adidas brought back another throwback edition of Messi's iconic 2006 World Cup jersey featuring his name and number. Shoppers can buy Messi's Argentina Away Jersey 2006 for $140 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

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