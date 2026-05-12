How to Buy Ohio State's "Tunnel Vision" Football Jerseys
Ohio State football has brought back its Tunnel Vision (all-black) uniforms for the 2026 season and beyond. Even better, the updated threads include key updates that honor program traditions like the evolved Buckeye Stripe on the sleeves.
Originally introduced in 2015 and last worn in 2022, the alternate now features a silver flake finish on the black helmet for a bolder look that matches the signature silver aesthetic. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of how to buy the jerseys.
Design Details
The Tunnel Vision combination features the Buckeye Stripe pattern on the sleeves, a Block O crest, and a festoon-tradition collar. The silver flake helmet closely resembles the program's silver helmets while maintaining the striking black vibe.
Developed in collaboration with Nike, the evolved Buckeye Stripe features metallic silver sleeves designed to match the iconic silver of Ohio State's helmets. Meanwhile, the "Block O" appears on the front jersey collar. The decorative festoon pattern on the jersey collar is a tribute to Ohio Stadium's architectural heritage.
This addition continues Ohio State's Tradition Evolved initiative, ensuring that every detail reflects the enduring identity of the Ohio State Football program.
Release Information
According to the school's announcement, replica jersey sales will launch this July through the Ohio State Team Shop. Additional player-specific merchandise – including hats, hoodies, shirts, and collectibles—will roll out closer to the 2026 season. This will all be available both in-store and online at GoBuckeyes.com.
The press release did not mention pricing, but fans can already buy black alternate jerseys (not the new "Tunnel Vision" option) in adult ($185) and kid ($125) sizing online. The pricing will likely remain the same.
2026 Season Excitement
"These Tunnel Vision uniforms – with the Buckeye Stripe now featuring metallic silver sleeves – exemplify how Ohio State football continues to build the best brand in the country," said Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation-Eugene Smith Endowed Athletics Director Ross Bjork.
"We're always looking for ways to innovate while honoring our storied traditions, delivering fresh excitement for our players, fans, and alumni both inside Ohio Stadium and nationwide."
Fanbases from all around the country have already begun speculating on when Ohio State will debut the "Tunnel Vision" uniforms. According to the athletic department, all uniforms are decided on a game-by-game basis, and themed games for the 2026 season will be released at a later date.
With the help of Nike, the Buckeyes have officially kicked off a uniform arms race ahead of the 2026 college football season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.