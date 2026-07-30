Indiana Pacers' Statement Uniforms Channel Reggie Miller Era

It's always Miller time in Indianapolis. On Thursday morning, the Indiana Pacers unveiled their new Nike Statement Edition uniforms. The Modern Classic makeover is a direct tribute to the later years of the Reggie Miller era.

The Pacers rolled out the new uniforms with a series of splashy photos, slick campaign videos, and even a Y2K-era video game vignette.

Where past meets present 👀



Ready to write the next chapter of Pacers history in our gold Pinstripes. pic.twitter.com/asEV4nh7vX — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 30, 2026

According to the Pacers, the uniforms are inspired by the pinstripes introduced in 1997. But for many fans, it reminds us of the 2000 Pacers team that almost stopped the Los Angeles Lakers' dynasty before it ever got started.

Since it's a modern makeover and not a true throwback uniform, there are minor differences. The new threads carry the spirit of a defining era forward, not by recreating the past, but by giving it a bold new expression in Pacers gold.

On the Pacers website, the team clearly points out that this is gold and not yellow (Pantone 116 C compared to Pantone Process Yellow C). The tonal gold gradient reflects the Pacers' pace, energy, and forward momentum.

The Pacers have undergone several rebrands over the years, but gold has always highlighted the best moments in team history. Even better, the legendary pinstripes are back. Only they are reimagined for today's team and the next generation of Pacers basketball.

Five looking fresh in the Pinstripes 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4hoTOQHauV — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 30, 2026

Other notable details include an arched "INDIANA" wordmark across the chest. An asymmetrical stripe flows into the Indiana state icon. Last but not least, the "Boom Baby!" jock tag honors Bobby "Slick" Leonard, the voice, spirit, and winning tradition that helped define the Pacers identity.

The new uniforms look so smooth that even non-Pacers fans will want either the jersey or shorts. Luckily, the new uniforms will be available for purchase on Tuesday, September 1.

Let's play 🎮



Select your uniform. pic.twitter.com/WynTToKyxz — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 30, 2026

The Pacers are the latest team to embrace the Modern Classic uniform trend sweeping across the NBA and NFL. Two NBA teams debuted new uniforms earlier this summer, combining older design elements with a modern look: the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Pacers used plenty of fluffy language in the press release, but there is no need for fancy talk when describing these uniforms. Nike and the Pacers absolutely nailed this design—nothing but net.

There are still more NBA teams set to unveil new uniforms this month. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.