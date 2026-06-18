Inside Willy Chavarria's Game-Changing Adidas World Cup Collection

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest event for the best athletes and most iconic brands. Mexican American designer Willy Chavarria has earned his place on the global stage. Earlier this month, Chavarria teamed up with adidas Originals on the "Comienza Con El Sueño" collection.

The collaboration and campaign are grounded in the belief that dreams don’t begin on the world stage, but long before. Inspired by the legacy of the Mexican National Team, the collection continues Chavarria’s exploration of identity, heritage, and belonging.

Pieces from the adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria "Comienza Con El Sueño" collection. | adidas

While the past inspired the designs, Chavarria looks to the future for the fan shopping experience. The collection dropped exclusively through willychavarria.ai.com, his AI-powered storefront built on Swap. It highlights his cutting-edge marketing approach, which finds innovative ways to connect directly with his community.

Sports Illustrated's Jerseys ON SI spoke with Chavarria about his latest adidas collaboration, design language, and decision to drop the collection on an AI-powered storefront built and powered by Swap.

How long ago did you begin working with adidas on the World Cup collection?

I began working on this collection about a year ago.

Pieces from the adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria "Comienza Con El Sueño" collection. | adidas

How important was it to pay tribute to the Mexican National Team?

It was deeply important. For so many people, the Mexican National Team represents more than football. As a Mexican American designer, I've always been interested in celebrating the beauty and complexity of our communities. This collection is a love letter to that spirit.

Pieces from the adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria "Comienza Con El Sueño" collection. | adidas

The collection explores identity, heritage, and belonging. Who do you want to reach with this message?

I want to reach anyone who has ever felt caught between worlds, anyone who understands that identity is layered and constantly evolving. Of course, I hope the collection resonates with Mexican and Latin communities, but ultimately it's about belonging. It's about recognizing yourself in something bigger than yourself.

Pieces from the adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria "Comienza Con El Sueño" collection. | adidas

What is your favorite piece of the collection?

The jersey. It carries the emotional core of the collection. There's something powerful about taking such an iconic symbol and reinterpreting it through a fashion lens while maintaining the pride and respect that people feel for it.

Pieces from the adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria "Comienza Con El Sueño" collection. | adidas

Where does this collection rank among all your adidas collaborations?

Every collaboration has its own purpose, but this one is especially personal. It connects directly to my heritage and to themes I've explored throughout my career.

Pieces from the adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria "Comienza Con El Sueño" collection. | adidas

What made you decide to trust this collection with Swap's AI-powered shopping experience?

I've always been interested in challenging traditional systems and finding new ways to connect with people. What intrigued me about Swap was the opportunity to make the shopping experience more human, more intuitive, and more accessible. Technology should create deeper engagement, not more distance, and that's what this partnership represents to me.

Pieces from the adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria "Comienza Con El Sueño" collection. | adidas

If you could get one athlete or celebrity to wear a piece from this collection, who would it be?

It would have to be Guillermo Ochoa. He represents excellence, longevity, and pride in Mexican culture. He's someone who has inspired generations, and that's very much in line with what this collection is about.