Ja, Jaylen, and Giannis' New Jerseys Just Dropped Online

NBA free agency is still going on, and trades continue to transpire at a rapid pace. The pace of the roster transactions around the league has been dizzying for fans. While it is hard to keep up with where every player has landed, everyone knows where three All-Stars are at now.

The trades involving Ja Morant, Jaylen Brown, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have headlined the wild offseason. Luckily for three fan bases, their new star players' jerseys just dropped online. Below is a first look and shopping information.

Ja Morant

Ja Morant's Portland Trail Blazers jersey. | Fanatics

It will take time to adjust to seeing Ja Morant wear a new number and team uniform. Unlike the other two stars, Morant's new Portland Trail Blazers jersey is only available in one style. Luckily, it is the most recognizable and timeless designs for the franchise.

Online shoppers can buy the Icon Edition of Ja Morant's Portland Trail Blazers Nike Unisex Swingman Jersey for $125 in adult sizes at Fanatics.com. Fans can expect to Morant's Association, Statement, and City Edition jerseys drop closer to the start of the season.

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown's Philadelphia 76ers jerseys. | Fanatics

Jaylen Brown must be happy to turn over a new leaf as he leaves behind a winning legacy for the Boston Celtics to join Eastern Conference foe Philadelphia 76ers. Brown is keeping his jersey number, but will certainly look different wearing blue and red.

Online shoppers can buy the Icon and Association Editions of Jaylen Brown's Philadelphia 76ers Nike Unisex Swingman Jersey for $125 and $150 in adult sizes at Fanatics.com.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Miami Heat jerseys. | Fanatics

After putting together a Hall of Fame résumé with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally left the team that drafted him for the Miami Heat. In addition to sporting new team colors, Antetokounmpo will wear No. 7 instead of No. 34. Of course, this caused a little bit of confusion for fans who quickly bought Antetokounmpo's No. 34 Heat jerseys.

Luckily, the new No. 7 jerseys are out now. Online shoppers can buy the Icon and Association Editions of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Miami Heat Nike Unisex Swingman Jersey for $125 and $150 in adult sizes at Fanatics.com.

Morant, Brown, and Antetokounmpo are the three biggest stars to land on new teams so far. But of course, we are all still waiting to see where LeBron James ends up next. Fans can expect James' next jersey to be ultra popular.

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