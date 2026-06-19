Jalen Brunson's Gold Knicks Jersey Is Extremely Rare

Every NBA Championship-winning team gets lots of love, but nothing can compare to what we are witnessing with the New York Knicks. The squad has transcended the sport to become a fan favorite for hoops heads around the world and a massive marketing opportunity for every major brand.

Of all the players in the limelight, NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson is the most popular. There has been no shortage of amazing jerseys and apparel options. But Fanatics has outdone itself with a new limited-edition gold jersey for Brunson. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the extremely rare jersey.

Draw Information

Jalen Brunson's Limited Edition New York Knicks Gold Standard Jersey. | Fanatics

Yesterday, Fanatics unveiled the Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Nike 2026 NBA Finals Champions Authentic Icon Gold Standard Jersey - Limited Edition of 36. It has a retail price of $750 at Fanatics.com, but is part of a product drop.

According to Fanatics, Product Drops are exclusive, high-demand releases made available to a limited number of customers. They give fans a chance to score limited-edition products before they sell out.

Only a limited number of customers who sign up will be selected. Shipping and payment details are collected at sign-up, but only charged if you're selected. Selected customers are automatically notified and charged—no need to rush at checkout. The drop ends at 9:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Design Details

Jalen Brunson's Limited Edition New York Knicks Gold Standard Jersey. | Fanatics

This Nike Authentic Icon Gold Standard Jersey is the on-court edition recast in commemorative gold. A metallic New York wordmark appears across the chest, a gold NBA Finals patch is on the back collar, with a 3 for the franchise's championship total.

The letters and numbers are stitched in the same tackle-twill detail as the players' uniforms, authenticated by the woven jock tag. Only 36 units are available, highlighting Brunson as the 36th captain. Each jersey is numbered 1-36. The jersey sits on a branded interior tray with 3 mm acrylic and a frame-style stand that pops out the back for instant stand-up display.

Other Options

Jalen Brunson's Limited Edition New York Knicks Gold Standard Jersey. | Fanatics

Even if you had $750 to spend on a jersey (which most of us do not), the odds of getting the jersey are extremely slim. Knicks fans can still choose from plenty of Brunson jerseys at Nike, NBA Shop, and other popular retailers.

The celebration is just getting started in New York, and there are sure to be more exciting drops. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.