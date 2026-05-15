Jalen Hurts Wants One Eagles Throwback Uniform to Return
One of the highlights of the NFL offseason for football fans is schedule reveal day. Social media teams for each franchise compete with each other in an attempt to go viral and generate hype around ticket sales.
The Philadelphia Eagles enlisted some of their top players to appear in a podcast-inspired video in which they sat around a table to discuss each matchup. In a moment of candor, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts revealed which throwback uniform he wants back.
"I need the White Kelly Green," said Hurts. "Fans need that." Saquon Barkley pointed to Hurts and said, "You have the power to change that." Without breaking his deadpan delivery, Hurts shook his head and replied, "Everybody say that."
While some NFL teams struggle to get a decent set of primary uniforms, the Eagles are among the lucky few with a rich catalog of modern and retro uniforms at their disposal. But which exact uniform was Hurts referencing?
Philadelphia Eagles Throwback Uniforms
According to the Gridiron Uniform Database, the Eagles' white jerseys with Kelly Green helmets first appeared in 1954 and underwent numerous changes over the decades. The modern era of the Eagles' white and Kelly Green spanned the 1970s through 1995. Many fans will associate it with Randall Cunningham's time in Philadelphia.
The uniforms featured striped Metallic Silver pants, white jerseys with green numbers outlined in black (complete with the Eagles logo on the jersey sleeve), and a Kelly Green helmet finished off with Metallic Silver detailing.
White and Kelly Green Jerseys
Currently, there are no reports indicating that the Eagles plan to bring back the retro white jerseys and Kelly Green helmets. Instead, they have reprised the home counterpart — Kelly Green jerseys and matching helmets. Most teams across the NFL and NBA usually bring back primary color retro uniforms, but not always.
While Hurts and fans campaign for the Eagles to bring back their iconic road uniforms, fans can choose from several options of the white and Kelly Green look. Retro white jerseys for Eagles legends, including Cunningham, Jerome Brown, Reggie White, and Harold Carmichael, are in stock at mitchellandnes.com.
The NFL season is still months away from kicking off. But with the schedule release out, fans can start planning what they will wear each week of the regular season.
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