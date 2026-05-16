Lids Pays Tribute to 1976 MLB All-Star Game Hats
Every American knows that we are celebrating our 250th birthday as a country this year, but 2026 also marks another important milestone for America's pastime. This summer will be the 50th anniversary of the 1976 MLB All-Star Game.
Lids continues to be an important part of sports fandom and fashion as it never misses an opportunity to celebrate important occasions. Earlier this month, Lids launched the MLB Retro Classic 2.0 "The Centennial Classic" collection.
Shopping Information
Baseball fans can shop the Retro Classic 2.0 - "The Centennial Classic" collection at LidsHD.com. If you are a fan of a newer franchise or a club that is no longer in existence, don't worry, as all 30 teams and more are available online and in stores now.
This collection highlights the 50th anniversary of the 1976 MLB All-Star Game, when National League teams wore a custom Bicentennial patch on their hats to mark the 200th anniversary of the USA that year.
Hat Details
This collection pulls from that heritage aesthetic, combining classic league symbolism with vintage wool construction, a nod to how on-field caps were originally made five decades ago. Polyester is out, and wool is back. The New Era 59FIFTY model is an original fitted hat with a structured fit. True to the originals, the under visor color is Kelly Green.
Each hat has 1776 stitched into the crown. These highlights of National League and American League heritage are reimagined in wool for the 250th anniversary. All of the hats are 100% wool and feature the hats worn on the field that year, along with vintage interior taping and lining that directly reflects that iconic era of baseball.
1976 MLB All-Star Game
There is a lot to remember about the 1976 MLB All-Star Game. It was played on July 13, 1976, at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, home of the Philadelphia Phillies of the National League. The National League defeated the American League 7-1, with Cincinnati Reds outfielder George Foster winning the MVP award.
President Gerald Ford threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and this was the first All-Star Game to have both "O Canada" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" sung before the exhibition.
MLB plans to tip its cap to the game later this summer at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, which is also scheduled to be in Philadelphia. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.