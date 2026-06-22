Marlins Legend's Retro Jerseys Just Returned Online

The Miami Marlins are hanging tough in a competitive NL East division, and there is reason for optimism in South Florida. Marlins fans who want to flex their style and baseball I.Q. can now do so by buying two newly-released retro jerseys of a franchise legend.

Mitchell & Ness has just dropped two Miguel Cabrera jerseys from the 2003 MLB season. At the time, Cabrera was a rookie wearing No. 20, and the team was called the Florida Marlins. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each authentic jersey.

Miguel Cabrera Florida Marlins 2003 World Series Authentic Jersey

Miguel Cabrera Florida Marlins 2003 World Series Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Miguel Cabrera Florida Marlins 2003 Home World Series Authentic Jersey is out now for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Currently, the available sizes run from S-5XL.

Cabrera's Home White jersey from the 2003 World Series remains true to the original. The Marlins logos and font appear in black with silver and teal accents, popping off in layered twill.

The embroidered twill Marlins patch appears on the left sleeve, with the 2003 World Series twill patch embroidered on the right sleeve. The embroidered MLB Batterman is on the back neck in black, white, and teal. Two tags appear on the bottom of the jersey: an embroidered year and player ID, and a woven MLB Cooperstown Collection jock tag.

Miguel Cabrera Florida Marlins 2003 Authentic Batting Practice Jersey

Miguel Cabrera Florida Marlins 2003 Authentic Batting Practice Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Miguel Cabrera Florida Marlins 2003 Black Authentic Batting Practice Jersey is out now for $140 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. The available sizes run from S-5XL.

Not to be confused with the alternate black jerseys the Marlins wore during games, the authentic batting practice jersey features a black base with white numbers in silver outlining.

The embroidered layered twill wordmark, name, and numbers provide an authentic look. The embroidered MLB Batterman on the back neck appears in black, white, and teal. Two embroidered year and player ID tag, and the woven MLB Cooperstown Collection jock tag grace the bottom of the jersey.

Miguel Cabrera x Florida Marlins

Miguel Cabrera Florida Marlins 2003 World Series Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Cabrera made Marlins history at just 20 years old during his rookie season. After winning the World Series, Cabrera switched to the No. 24 the following season. He spent his first five years in Miami before finishing his career with 15 seasons in Detroit. Cabrera is most associated with the Tigers, but he made magic in Miami during the early part of his career.

As baseball season heats up, fans can expect more retro releases from Mitchell & Ness. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.