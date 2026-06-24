Mexico's Adidas World Cup Jerseys Are Flying Off Shelves

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been nothing short of amazing. The only thing better than the play on the pitch has been the amazing cultural exchange among fans. One of the main leaders of the good vibes has been the Mexican National Team.

Not only is Team Mexico playing at a high level, but their kits might be the best in the entire tournament. That would help explain why they are flying off shelves (especially the ultra-popular third jerseys). Fans can still have time to buy the Mexican National Team's adidas jerseys before they're gone. Below is everything fans must know.

adidas Mexico 2026 Home Jersey

The adidas Mexico 2026 Home Jersey. | adidas

Mexico's authentic home jerseys are sold out on the adidas website, and gone in every size but small on Fanatics. However, fans can still find the authentic jerseys in some adult sizes ($189.99) at soccer.com. Even better, the replica jerseys are available in some adult ($100) and big kid ($80) sizes at adidas.com.

Fans can channel the spirit of the Estadio Azteca with the green home jerseys. The red and white accents provide complementary detailing, while the adidas three stripes logo pops off the chest.

adidas Mexico 2026 Away Jersey

The adidas Mexico 2026 Away Jersey. | adidas

Mexico's authentic away jerseys ($150) are sold out on the adidas website, but are still available in several player and sizing options at soccer.com. Plus, fans can still find the replica jerseys in most adult ($100) and big kid ($80) sizes at adidas.com.

The away jersey does not feature the same bold graphics, but the iconic Trefoil logo speaks to fans across the globe. The white jersey with red and green details is one of the most underrated looks in Mexico's incredible wardrobe.

adidas Mexico 2026 Third Jersey

The adidas Mexico 2026 Third Jersey. | adidas

Mexico's third jerseys are completely sold out on the adidas website. However, the replica jerseys are still available in some adult ($150) and big kid ($110) sizes at soccer.com.

The third jersey has been the biggest hit of the entire collection. Inspired by Mexican collective pride, it is designed to unite players and fans. The black top with green, white, and red detailing already looks sharp. However, the tri-color Trefoil logo makes it an all-time great kit.

adidas Mexico 2026 Goalkeeper Jersey

The adidas Mexico 2026 Goalkeeper Jersey. | adidas

Mexico's authentic goalkeeper jerseys are still available in adult sizes ($140) at soccer.com. Meanwhile, the replica jerseys are available in adult sizes ($100) on adidas.com. Fans can block shots and stand out in the vibrant pink Mexico goalkeeper jersey.

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