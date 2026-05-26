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MLB Plans Patriotic Jerseys for July 4th and All-Star Weekend

MLB plans to celebrate America's 250th birthday with special uniforms on July 4 and All-Star Weekend.

Pat Benson

Major League Baseball continues its celebration of America's Semiquincentennial.
Major League Baseball continues its celebration of America's Semiquincentennial. / Major League Baseball

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced a series of new fan engagement initiatives to celebrate America's Semiquincentennial and baseball's distinct place in the country. The extensive marketing campaign and festivities planned are worth reading on the league's website.

However, our focus is on the special uniforms the league has planned for marquee events such as Independence Day, the Home Run Derby, and the 2026 All-Star Game. Below is a breakdown of what we know so far.

Fourth of July

Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke wears a 4th of July hat.
Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke on July 4, 2025. / Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

MLB uniforms on the Fourth of July can be broken down by three key elements. First, every team will wear newly designed Nike jerseys with stars-and-stripes-themed numbers. Secondly, New Era caps and Stance socks feature red, white, and blue, continuing the patriotic tribute.

Lastly, an exclusive USA 250 patch — developed by Fanatics in conjunction with the major U.S. sports leagues — will also be featured on the jerseys' sleeves and the caps' sides. Currently, no official images are available. However, that should be on the way soon.

Home Run Derby

Byron Buxton and Cal Raleigh talk before the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
Byron Buxton and Cal Raleigh at the 2025 Home Run Derby. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On July 13, participants in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby will wear traditional home Club jerseys with a major change. The jersey will feature stars-and-stripes-designed numbers as well as the USA 250 sleeve patch. Most baseball fans will be excited to see the return of traditional jerseys (with a patriotic twist to celebrate the occasion). Currently, no official images are available.

All-Star Game

Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Ronald Acuna Jr. at the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Ronald Acuna Jr. at the 2025 MLB All Star Game. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard will take place on July 14. Like last year, players will wear their traditional home and road club jerseys. The only change is that this year, their jersey sleeve will feature the USA 250 sleeve patch. Currently, no official images are available.

Shopping Information

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado wears a 4th of July hat.
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado on July 4, 2025. / David Frerker-Imagn Images

Athletes and fans eager to rock their favorite team's gear while celebrating America's Semiquincentennial must wait a little bit longer. Shoppers will be able to buy the 4th of July jerseys, caps, and socks beginning on Monday, June 15. They will be able to choose from the collection available at MLBShop.com, Fanatics, and at the MLB Flagship Store (NYC), among other select retailers.

Why It Matters

Target Field during the National Anthem prior to the game on July 4, 2025.
Target Field prior to the game on July 4, 2025. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Baseball is America's pastime, and MLB would be remiss if it did not make the most out of this once-in-a-lifetime occasion. Even better, all of the league's partners always capitalize on every opportunity to celebrate what makes the game and country so special. Hopefully, fans will appreciate the special-edition uniforms and accessories this summer.

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Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

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