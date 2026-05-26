MLB Plans Patriotic Jerseys for July 4th and All-Star Weekend
On Tuesday, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced a series of new fan engagement initiatives to celebrate America's Semiquincentennial and baseball's distinct place in the country. The extensive marketing campaign and festivities planned are worth reading on the league's website.
However, our focus is on the special uniforms the league has planned for marquee events such as Independence Day, the Home Run Derby, and the 2026 All-Star Game. Below is a breakdown of what we know so far.
Fourth of July
MLB uniforms on the Fourth of July can be broken down by three key elements. First, every team will wear newly designed Nike jerseys with stars-and-stripes-themed numbers. Secondly, New Era caps and Stance socks feature red, white, and blue, continuing the patriotic tribute.
Lastly, an exclusive USA 250 patch — developed by Fanatics in conjunction with the major U.S. sports leagues — will also be featured on the jerseys' sleeves and the caps' sides. Currently, no official images are available. However, that should be on the way soon.
Home Run Derby
On July 13, participants in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby will wear traditional home Club jerseys with a major change. The jersey will feature stars-and-stripes-designed numbers as well as the USA 250 sleeve patch. Most baseball fans will be excited to see the return of traditional jerseys (with a patriotic twist to celebrate the occasion). Currently, no official images are available.
All-Star Game
The 2026 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard will take place on July 14. Like last year, players will wear their traditional home and road club jerseys. The only change is that this year, their jersey sleeve will feature the USA 250 sleeve patch. Currently, no official images are available.
Shopping Information
Athletes and fans eager to rock their favorite team's gear while celebrating America's Semiquincentennial must wait a little bit longer. Shoppers will be able to buy the 4th of July jerseys, caps, and socks beginning on Monday, June 15. They will be able to choose from the collection available at MLBShop.com, Fanatics, and at the MLB Flagship Store (NYC), among other select retailers.
Why It Matters
Baseball is America's pastime, and MLB would be remiss if it did not make the most out of this once-in-a-lifetime occasion. Even better, all of the league's partners always capitalize on every opportunity to celebrate what makes the game and country so special. Hopefully, fans will appreciate the special-edition uniforms and accessories this summer.
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