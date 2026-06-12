NBA Jerseys Are 61% Off for a Limited Time Online
The 2026 NBA Finals are still going strong for the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. But the offseason is already well underway for the other 28 teams. That means new uniforms, roster moves, and more changes.
Perhaps no one benefits from that more than fans and jersey collectors. Currently, a handful of NBA jerseys are marked down from $120 to $57.98, down to $46.38 (61% off) in the cart at Hibbett's. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the best discounted jerseys.
Los Angeles Lakers Lebron James Nike Icon Swingman Jersey
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has one of the most recognizable jerseys in the league. Even if his team and number change every few years, James remains the king. Fans can buy the Los Angeles Lakers Lebron James Icon Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey for $46.38 before taxes and shipping at hibbett.com.
Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant Nike Icon Swingman Jersey
The 2022-23 NBA season was a breakout year for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. He made his first All-Star Game, All-NBA team, and was named the Most Improved Player. Online shoppers can buy the Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 Nike Icon Edition Swingman Jersey for $46.38 before taxes and fees at hibbett.com.
Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant Jordan Statement Swingman Jersey
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is coming off one of the toughest seasons of his NBA career. Injuries and trade rumors resulted in Morant missing a lot of time. However, he remains a fan favorite. Online shoppers can buy the Memphis Grizzlies Jordan Brand Dri-FIT NBA Statement Swingman Jersey for $46.38 before taxes and fees at hibbett.com.
Phoenix Suns Devin Booker Nike Swingman Jersey
While James and Morant's future with their respective teams is uncertain, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker isn't leaving the desert. Online shoppers can buy the Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 2022-23 Nike Swingman Jersey for $46.38 before taxes and fees at hibbett.com.
Atlanta Hawks Trae Young 2022-23 Nike Icon Edition Swingman Jersey
Washington Wizards point guard Trae Young has finally moved on from the team that traded for him on the 2018 NBA Draft night. However, online shoppers can still buy the Atlanta Hawks Trae Young 2022-23 Nike Icon Edition Swingman Jersey for $46.38 before taxes and fees at hibbett.com.
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