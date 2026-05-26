New York Knicks NBA Finals Jerseys Just Dropped Online
Whatever is more decisive than a sweep is what the New York Knicks just did to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks easily eliminated the Cavaliers on Monday night, punching their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
Regardless of the outcome in the 2026 NBA Finals, this Knicks team will forever go down as one of the most beloved rosters in franchise history. Thanks to Nike, the blue-and-orange faithful can already buy the Knicks jerseys with the NBA Finals patch.
Shopping Information
Currently, online shoppers can choose from eight options of the New York Knicks Nike 2026 NBA Finals Patch Swingman Jersey (Icon Edition - Blue) for $150 in unisex sizing at Fanatics.
The player options available include: Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson, and a customized option.
Some fans may prefer the classic white (Association Edition) or alternate (City Edition) jersey, but there is no guarantee that either version will be released. Like everyone else, we will keep our fingers crossed for more options. According to Nike, the Icon Edition jersey represents the franchise's rich heritage and iconic identity, expressed through the team's primary color.
NBA Finals Details
What makes this jersey different from the other options? One thing, and it is an important element—the 2026 NBA Finals Patch. The emblem is heat-applied to the back of the jersey.
Unfortunately, another important design element is missing on the Nike Swingman jersey. The Knicks have already won NBA Championships, which is why the Authentic jerseys feature a gold tag with the No. 2 strategically placed on the back collar.
However, many fans are probably willing to trade the past for a brighter future. Also, the jersey's cut is more fan-friendly. The Authentic jerseys are true to what players wear on the court, so they are longer and shaped much differently.
Nike Swingman Jerseys
Nike Swingman jerseys feature a replica design inspired by the team's on-court look. It is described as Standard Fit (not too tight or loose over your body).
It is 100% polyester with Dri-FIT technology and breathable mesh that work together to keep you cool. The player names and numbers are twill, while the graphics are heat-applied.
Make no mistake, these limited-edition jerseys will not sit on shelves for long. Knicks fans must act fast if they want one of these special jerseys. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.