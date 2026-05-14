Nike Slashes NBA Jersey Prices by 24% Online
The NBA Playoffs are surging towards the grand finale next month, which means more teams are eliminated than are still playing. As soon as the final buzzer sounds and confetti flies through the air, teams will begin making moves ahead of next season.
Everything from roster transactions to new uniforms will provide a new look for each franchise. In advance of the major changes on the way, Nike is doing some spring cleaning. Several of the league's most popular player jerseys are marked down by 24% online. Below is a breakdown of the online sales event.
Shopping Information
This year's collection of NBA Swingman jerseys launched at a retail price of $125 in adult sizes. However, online shoppers can now choose from several exciting options for as low as $94.97 (24% off) at Nike.com.
Of course, styles and sizing options are limited in the sale. Thus, online shoppers need to act fast as many fans will swoop in to snatch a good-looking jersey ahead of the warm-weather months. But currently, there are plenty of options for most fans. Popular players like Ja Morant and Devin Booker both have jerseys available in all sizes.
NBA Swingman Jersey
The NBA Swingman jersey is a replica design that gives you details modeled after what the team wears. It features Nike Dri-FIT technology and a different cut than an Authentic jersey ($250) for a more relaxed feeling. Authentic jerseys are generally slimmer, longer, and tailored for performance. Swingman jerseys have a shorter, boxier, and more comfortable fit for daily wear.
There is a reason why NBA Authentic jerseys cost so much more than Swingman jerseys. They feature Nike Vapor Knit, high-quality stitching, and multi-layered tackle twill. Swingman jerseys use heat-pressed, single-layer tackle twill designed to look stitched.
Nike City Edition
Every year, Nike introduces its NBA City Edition collection. The annual tradition celebrates the bond between a team and the city they call home. Nike takes inspiration from iconic symbols and past uniforms to highlight the unique cultures, communities, and history that give your favorite franchise local pride.
Next season will mark ten years of Nike's City Edition uniforms, so fans have heightened expectations. Most of the online sports community has voiced their displeasure with some of the head-scratching design choices Nike has made for so many team uniforms, so we are hopeful that the 2026-27 NBA season brings up the best collection yet.
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