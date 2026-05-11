Randy Johnson's 2000 Arizona Diamondbacks Jersey Just Dropped
Every baseball fan of a certain age remembers the Arizona Diamondbacks' upset of the New York Yankees in the 2001 World Series. While the 2000 season fell short of expectations, it did not disappoint when it came to the new franchise's uniforms.
With the current MLB season in full swing, Diamondbacks fans can throw it back to the glory days with Randy Johnson's 2000 Cooperstown Collection Authentic Throwback Jersey. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of Johnson's latest retro jersey to hit shelves online and in stores.
Shopping Information
The Randy Johnson Purple Arizona Diamondbacks 2000 Cooperstown Collection Authentic Throwback Jersey is available for for $350 in adult sizes (Small to 3XL) at MitchellAndNess.com and select retailers.
Even better for fans, Mitchell & Ness still has Johnson's 2001 black alternate jersey ($350) and 1999 black batting practice jersey ($140) in adult sizes. The Diamondbacks have an incredibly rich uniform catalog, and many of the best options are available.
Authentic Design Details
Johnson's jersey features a purple base with a beautiful blend of black, white, copper, and teal detailing. Everything from the name and number font to the hemming remains true to the original with its unmatched level of attention. Everything from the unique font to the trim pattern was the perfect balance of desert tradition and 2000's style.
Thanks to Johnson's height and intimidating presence on the mound, the No. 51 jersey is instantly recognizable. This officially licensed, authentic jersey is 100% polyester and features sewn-on fabric appliques with embroidered detail. The woven jock tag shows Johnson's name and signifies the 2000 MLB season.
Randy Johnson's Arizona Diamondbacks Era
A few teams can lay claim to Johnson's legacy, but it is hard to deny that he was at the top of his game during his time with the Diamondbacks. Johnson signed a four-year (with an option for a fifth year) $52.4 million contract in late 1998.
In addition to multiple All-Star appearances, Cy Young Awards, and a World Series MVP, Johnson captured the imagination of young baseball fans in the early 2000s. The towering left-handed starting pitcher made everyone want to rock the Diamondbacks' purple and teal threads. Whether it be the pinstripes, the all-black look, or the purple look, Johnson made the Diamondbacks one of the coolest teams of the new millennium.
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