Ranking the 10 Best Alternate Uniforms in MLB
Much has been made of the polarizing Nike City Connect jerseys in MLB. Every year, Nike works with each franchise to design an alternate uniform for one season only (sometimes they stick around longer). That concept is largely unpopular among most baseball fans.
However, even baseball purists appreciate a good alternate uniform. In fact, it's part of the game's history. Almost every team has one or two alternate looks they mix into their primary rotation. City Connect jerseys aside, below are the top ten alternate uniforms in MLB.
10. Chicago White Sox Alternate Road
The Chicago White Sox exude baseball oddities. Their nickname is the White Sox (spelled wrong as a nod to old newspaper headlines), but they wear black socks. Somehow, they make it all work. Just as their alternate black road jerseys balance style and tradition. Extra points are awarded for the secondary logo patch on the sleeve. Fans can shop the White Sox jerseys at mlbshop.com.
9. Atlanta Braves Alternate Home
Just like their pitching staff in the 1990s, the Atlanta Braves have an unbeatable uniform rotation. We hate that they dropped their Sunday cream uniforms in 2019, but their Friday night red alternate home jerseys are the stronger option. Truist Field just feels more electric when the Braves wear red. Fans can shop the Braves jerseys at mlbshop.com.
8. Philadelphia Phillies Alternate Home
White, red, maroon, royal blue, powder blue, the Philadelphia Phillies have endless options. But perhaps no uniform does a better job of capturing the team's rich history than the alternate cream home jersey. The blue and red details pop under the bright sun and carry a lot of tradition. They were the team's primary home uniforms in 1948, and still look ahead of their time. Fans can shop the Phillies jerseys at mlbshop.com.
7. Chicago Cubs Alternate Road
The Chicago Cubs have plenty of blue uniforms in their closet, but the royal blue alternate road jersey is our favorite. It's not as fancy as the pinstripe home white jerseys or road greys, but the laid-back style with the secondary logo on the chest perfectly complements the rest of the rotation. Fans can shop the Cubs jerseys at mlbshop.com.
6. Los Angeles Dodgers Alternate Road
How can you maintain the excitement of back-to-back World Series Championships? By making uniform history. Earlier this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers broke from tradition by introducing an alternate blue road jersey as part of their regular rotation. The "Los Angeles" script appears in white and is a nod to the team's road jerseys from 1959-1969 and 1999-present. Fans can find the jerseys at mlbshop.com.
5. Tampa Bay Rays Alternate Home
Changing the name from Devil Rays (fish) to Rays (sun) is already a bad choice, but dropping the rainbow font is inexcusable. A full-time return to the old-school uniforms is unlikely, but at least Tampa Bay has made its throwback Devil Rays a regular part of the rotation since 2023. Fans can shop the Devil Rays jerseys at mlbshop.com.
4. Toronto Blue Jays Alternate Home
Like most teams, the Toronto Blue Jays have undergone several rebrands over the years. Thankfully, they brought back the classics in 2012 and have only made minor tweaks over the years. Some fans may prefer the baby blue alternates, and we can't blame them. However, the royal blue alternate home jersey with the two-toned hat is timeless. Fans can shop the Blue Jays jerseys at mlbshop.com.
3. Miami Marlins Alternate Home
The rebrand from the Florida Marlins to the Miami Marlins will go down as one of the worst uniform downgrades in history. Luckily, the Marlins have found a nice middle ground with a Miami Vice-inspired primary set with a new retro throwback teal jersey as part of the rotation in 2026. The jersey looks even better with white and teal pinstriped pants. Let's hope to see more teal in Miami. Fans can shop the Marlins jerseys at mlbshop.com.
2. Seattle Mariners Alternate Home
In true '90s style, the Seattle Mariners first debuted their alternate teal (Northwest Green) jersey in 1993. From 1997 to 2010, the jersey fell out of the rotation. However, the iconic jersey and two-toned hat have become a reliable piece of the rotation since 2011. We prefer the Mariners wear teal at home, but they already have a lot of home jersey options to wear in Seattle. Fans can shop the Mariners jerseys at mlbshop.com.
1. St. Louis Cardinals Alternate Road
Powder blue jerseys were all the rage in the 1970s, so the St. Louis Cardinals jumped on the fad in 1976 with the "Victory Blue" era. It was a brave move, but fortune favors the bold, as it is an all-time look. The uniforms fell out of the rotation in 1984, but the best alternate look in baseball returned in 2019. The combination of powder blue and red, along with classic logos, is more powerful than Stan Musial and Albert Pujols combined. Fans can shop the Cardinals jerseys at mlbshop.com.