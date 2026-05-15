Ranking the 15 Best NBA Jerseys of All Time
The NBA has been around for 80 seasons with rich traditions that closely intertwine with cities big and small around North America. Over the past eight decades, teams have tapped into trends and cultural details to create some of the most iconic uniforms in sports history.
Basketball fans love debating which franchise has the top uniform rotation, but some threads stand out above the rest. Below are the 15 best jerseys in NBA history, along with details on how to buy them.
15. New York Knicks 2015-16 Alternate Home Jersey
Why we love it: The New York Knicks finished 18 games under .500 during the 2015-16 NBA season. One of the few bright spots of the year was their throwback home uniforms inspired by the franchise's 1950s and 1960s uniforms. The gold Hardwood Classics NBA logo on the back of the jersey is the perfect touch to the ultra-clean white home jersey with blue and orange detailing.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Carmelo Anthony's New York Knicks 2015-16 White Authentic Jersey for $325 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
14. Miami Heat 2013 NBA Finals Road Jersey
Why we love it: The 2013 NBA Finals did not disappoint. If not for a miraculous seven-game comeback, the "Big Three" would not have won their second championship. Best of all, it coincided with the team's 25th anniversary, which stood out on the jersey patch alongside the NBA Finals logo patch. The Heat's road uniforms always look sharp, but that special-edition jersey means more than any other version.
Shopping Information: Fans can choose from Ray Allen, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade jerseys ($228-$325) at mitchellandness.com.
13. Seattle SuperSonics 1996 NBA Finals Home Jersey
Why we love it: The Seattle SuperSonics underwent one of the best rebrands in league history just before their run to the 1996 NBA Finals. Inspired by the colors of the Pacific Northwest, the new-look uniforms coincided with the league's 50th anniversary. So, the SuperSonics' jerseys donned the gold NBA logo and Larry O'Brien Trophy patch.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Shawn Kemp's Seattle SuperSonics 1996 NBA Finals home jersey for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
12. Philadelphia 76ers 2001 NBA Finals Road Jersey
Why we love it: Philadelphia 76ers point guard Allen Iverson won the 2001 NBA MVP and was the only player capable of taking one game off the Los Angeles Lakers' unblemished playoff record. The silky black jersey, complete with the NBA Finals patch, became an instant classic after Iverson's 48-point performance in Game 1.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Iverson's Philadelphia 76ers 2001 NBA Finals road jersey in adult sizes for $350 at mitchellandness.com.
11. Minnesota Timberwolves 1997-98 Road Jersey
Why we love it: It does not get any more bold and unapologetically northwest than the Minnesota Timberwolves alternate road uniforms from the 1997-98 season. The black jerseys with tree details and an aggressive font were perfect for perennial All-Star Kevin Garnett as he entered his prime in Minnesota.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Garnett's Swingman jersey for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
10. Vancouver Grizzlies 1998-99 Road Jersey
Why we love it: The Vancouver Grizzlies worked with the Haida tribe on their uniform set. The Turquoise (not teal) represented the sky and heavens. Black is the grain and the earth. Lastly, red is the blood and the soul of the tribe. Everything from the aggressive font to the tribal detailing made the jerseys the highlight of the NBA's short time in Vancouver.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from several Swingman jersey options for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
9. Charlotte Hornets 1992-93 Road Jersey
Why we love it: Teal was the color of the 1990s, and the Charlotte Hornets embodied that energy on their jerseys (with some classic multicolor pinstripes). The Hornets have had plenty of great looks over the years — from Charlotte to New Orleans to Oklahoma City — but the 1992-93 road jersey remains the most timeless uniform option.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple Hornets Swingman jerseys for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
8. Phoenix Suns 1996-97 Road Jersey
Why we love it: The Phoenix Suns dropped their southwestern aesthetic in favor of the iconic "Sunburst" uniforms during the 1992-93 NBA season. The upward-facing Suns logo represented an ascending franchise, while the purple and orange were a nod to Arizona sunsets. There are no wrong choices from this era, but the 1996-97 uniforms included the rare gold NBA logo.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple Swingman and Authentic jerseys ($150-$350) at mitchellandness.com.
7. Boston Celtics 2008 NBA Finals Road Jersey
Why we love it: The Boston Celtics have plenty of classic options with exciting twists over the years. However, it does not get much sweeter than defeating the Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals for the franchise's first championship in over two decades. My ears are still ringing from the Celtics' blowout home victory in Game 6, so luckily, there is a green, authentic option available online.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Ray Allen's 2008 NBA Finals road jersey for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
6. Utah Jazz 1996-97 Road Jersey
Why we love it: Since relocating from New Orleans to Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz have always struggled with brand identity. Except for their peak years in the 1990s. The snow-capped Wasatch Mountains, light blue skies reflecting off Park City, and the copper detailing, a nod to the Kennecott Copper Mine, worked together perfectly for an all-time great uniform. Add the 1996-97 gold NBA logo, and the jersey is truly perfect.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy John Stockton's 1996-97 road jersey for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
5. Los Angeles Lakers 2002 NBA Finals Home Jersey
Why we love it: The Los Angeles Lakers already had some of the most iconic uniforms, but their rebrand at the turn of the millennium came just in time for the new Staples Center and three straight championships. Their 2002 NBA Finals home jersey featured the Larry O'Brien Trophy patch and a patriotic USA ribbon for extra flair as they capped off their three-peat with a sweep over the New Jersey Nets.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Shaquille O'Neal's 2002 NBA Finals home jersey for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
4. Chicago Bulls 1997 NBA Finals Road Jersey
Why we love it: The 1996-97 Chicago Bulls were arguably the greatest iteration of the dynastic team, and Michael Jordan was at the peak of his powers. Even the Flu Game could not slow Jordan down. This version of the Bulls' road uniform features the Larry O'Brien Trophy patch plus the gold NBA logo — a perfect touch for one of the best teams ever assembled.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Michael Jordan's 1997 NBA Finals road jersey for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
3. Chicago Bulls 1996-97 Alternate Road Jersey
Why we love it: Sadly, the Bulls never wore their alternate road uniforms during the 1997 NBA Finals. But the black uniforms with red pinstripes remain the best look in the team's rich uniform history, and that is before the gold NBA logo provides the finishing touch.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman versions of the 1996-97 alternate road jersey for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com.
2. Orlando Magic 1994-95 Alternate Road Jersey
Why we love it: For a fleeting moment, the Orlando Magic appeared to be a dynasty in the making with Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway. The Magic never won an NBA Championship, but they put Orlando on the map with their iconic pinstripe jerseys, complete with magical font and numbers for an enchanting aesthetic. Black, blue, or white — you cannot go wrong with any of the options — but most fans lean toward the alternate road uniform as the most iconic look.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple O'Neal and Hardaway jerseys in Swingman and Authentic options ($150-$350) at mitchellandness.com.
1. Toronto Raptors 1998-99 Road Jersey
Why we love it: As a new franchise seeking an identity and a young fan base, the team drew inspiration from the 1993 film Jurassic Park. Everything from the jagged multicolor pinstripes to the basketball-dribbling dinosaur is fondly remembered as a classic, but it was a risky move for a new team. But fortune favors the bold, and it does not get any more fearless than the Toronto Raptors' original uniforms.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from Swingman and Authentic versions of the Toronto Raptors 1998-99 home and road jersey ($150-$350) at mitchellandness.com.