Rare NFL Jerseys Up to 60% Off Over Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day Weekend is here, and that means the unofficial start of summer. It also means major savings for sports fans and jersey collectors. None of the major retailers is doing it bigger and better than Fanatics.
Whether shopping for a retro throwback jersey or scouting for a rising star among the league's current players, there are massive deals to be had. Below is a breakdown of the savings that go upwards of 60% in select styles. Just use the code "Memorial" at checkout. The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Tuesday, May 26.
Mitchell & Ness Throwback Jerseys
Currently, there are a few Mitchell & Ness Legacy Replica jerseys marked down from $175 to $96.24 (45% off) with the discount code at Fanatics. The collection includes icons like Randy Moss, Warren Sapp, Ben Roethlisberger, and Jim Brown. Best of all, some of those players have home and away jerseys available at a discount.
Nike Game Jerseys
There is a much wider selection of Nike Player Game jerseys available at Fanatics. Some of the most discounted jerseys are for teams' former players, but even Drake Maye's New England Patriots jersey with the Super Bowl LX patch is marked down from $160 to $76 (52% off) with the discount code at Fanatics. This jersey is designed to layer over a sweatshirt. If you are in between sizes, consider sizing down for a fit that's closer to the body.
Nike Legend Jerseys
Fans can choose from dozens of discounted Nike Legend jerseys. This fan jersey is neither too loose nor too tight over the body, but you should consider sizing up if between sizes. Shoppers can even find Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' Kelly Green jersey marked down to $79.99 ($20 off) with the discount code at Fanatics.
Nike Limited Jerseys
Last but not least, the Nike Limited Jersey is on sale in dozens of options. This high-performance jersey is designed to replicate the on-field look and feel. It is crafted with the Vapor F.U.S.E. chassis and Nike Dri-FIT technology. Not too loose or tight over the body, but consider sizing up if in between sizes. Shoppers can find young stars like Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter's jersey marked down from $175 to to $140 (20% off) with the discount code at Fanatics.
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