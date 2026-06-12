Score the 2026 USMNT Jerseys at Nike Before Kick-Off
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The world's biggest stage is set to kick off this month, and no brand is doing it bigger or better than Nike. Earlier this spring, Nike unveiled the official 2026 kits for the United States National Team (USMNT) to much fanfare.
The collection is about unity through individuality, bringing together different backgrounds, styles, and identities under one unmistakable expression of U.S. Soccer today. Best of all, fans can represent their team and country by choosing from a variety of exciting styles at Nike.
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
The USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey is available in select players' names ($135) as well as a blank option ($100) at Nike.com. Due to the popularity of the release, many of the options are selling out fast.
The Stadium collection offers a replica design for a game-ready look. It proudly represents the country's flag with wavy stripes and sharp details. Its classy combination of Sail, University Red, and Midnight Navy creates one of the best aesthetics in soccer.
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
The USMNT 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey is available in select players' names ($135) and a blank option ($100) at Nike.com. Currently, there are more options of this jersey available but the hype is still palpable among fans.
Like the Home jersey, the Stadium Away jersey features replica details from the on-field kit for USMNT-inspired gear. The breathable fabric with Nike Dri-FIT technology will come in clutch during big matches this summer. Meanwhile, the fierce combination of Dark Obsidian, University Red, and Pure Platinum detailing is stylish enough to wear anywhere.
USMNT Energy
Last but not least is the USMNT Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Soccer Top. Fans can find this fashionable jersey in most adult sizes for $85 at Nike.com.
The kit sports '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print. Rep the USMNT with a timeless design and performance technology that stands up to the modern game. Everything from the bold outlines and graphics to the woven jock tag is pure football nostalgia.
The big tournament kicks off soon, and now is the perfect time to invest in a stylish jersey. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.