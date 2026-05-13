Select NFL Jerseys Are Under $5 at Fanatics (For Now)
Like every true sports uniform enthusiast with a borderline shopping addiction, I check all of the major retailers each day for the latest deals. It did not take long to identify the biggest sale of the day: Fanatics' flash clearance sale.
Apparently, the sports merchandising retail giant is doing a bit of spring cleaning, and that means moving jerseys for athletes who no longer play for their old teams. The temporary sales event is marketed as "Up to 70% off," but we found popular jerseys that are marked down by 95%. This sales event will not last long, so shoppers must act fast.
Nike Legend Player Performance Top
The Nike Legend Player Performance Top is technically a jersey, but it is on the lower end of replicas. It is meant for fans to rep their favorite players. Engineered with Nike Dri-FIT technology, it features fully sublimated name, number, and team details for lightweight comfort.
Fans can find former players' jerseys for the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, New York Jets, and New England Patriots between $4-$10 in adult sizes at Fanatics. Additionally, the template is available at discounted prices in several other options.
Nike Game Jersey
The Nike Game Jersey resembles what players wear on the field and is distinguished by the trademarked colors and graphics. It features a loose fit that is roomy for movement and designed to layer over a sweatshirt. If you are in between sizes, consider sizing down for a fit that's closer to the body.
In addition to the previously mentioned teams, fans can find jerseys for the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers between $4-$10 in adult sizes at Fanatics. Additionally, the template is available at discounted prices in several other options.
Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey
Made for authenticity-seeking fans, Nike's state-of-the-art Vapor F.U.S.E. jersey draws inspiration from your team's on-field look with reimagined seamlines and a chainmaille mesh grill at the front neck. Its updated embellishments include sublimated twill name and numbers, heat-transferred to the front and back panels.
Fans from several different NFL teams can find the jersey available in select styles from $5-$15 in adult sizes at Fanatics. Savvy shoppers who dig through Fanatics' massive sales event will surely be able to find some unbelievable deals for their favorite teams.
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