Several Retro MLB Batting Practice Jerseys are 30% Off Now
The weather continues to warm up, and the MLB season is hitting its stride, which means it is time for fans to break out their freshest baseball jersey. We all love game jerseys, but mesh batting practice jerseys hold a special place in the hearts of fans.
Luckily for collectors, at least ten iconic MLB Mesh Batting Practice and Pullover jerseys are currently marked down between 30%-35% online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the five best options.
Ozzie Smith St. Louis Cardinals 1994 Batting Practice Jersey
A work stoppage cut the 1994 MLB season short, but it was still another All-Star campaign for the "Wizard of Oz." Surprisingly, Ozzie Smith's St. Louis Cardinals Red 1994 Mesh Batting Practice Jersey is the least expensive jersey on this list at $74.99 (31.8% off) at mitchellandness.com.
Craig Biggio Houston Astros 1991 Batting Practice Jersey
The Houston Astros were subpar in 1991, but Craig Biggio made his first All-Star Game that year (in the team's iconic retro uniforms). The Astros have had plenty of great looks over the years, but the 1990s remain the golden era. Fans can buy the Craig Biggio Houston Astros Navy 1991 Mesh Batting Practice Jersey for $74.99 (32% off) at mitchellandness.com.
Joe Mauer Minnesota Twins 2004 Batting Practice Jersey
The Minnesota Twins lost to the New York Yankees in the 2004 ALDS, but it was unforgettable season. Plus, Joe Mauer was entering his prime. That coincided with some of our favorite Twins uniforms. Fans can buy the Joe Mauer Minnesota Twins Navy 2004 Authentic Batting Practice Jersey for $91 (35% off) at mitchellandness.com.
Vladimir Guerrero Los Angeles Angels 2004 Batting Practice Jersey
The 2004 Anaheim Angels fell short in the MLB Playoffs, but it was a standout season for Vladimir Guerrero. The Vladimir Guerrero Angels 2004 Authentic Batting Practice Jersey is marked down from $140 to $95.99 (31% off) at mitchellandness.com.
Ichiro Suzuki Seattle Mariners 2003 Batting Practice Jersey
The 2003 Seattle Mariners missed the playoffs, but Ichiro Suzuki made an All-Star appearance and enjoyed a 200-hit season. As if we needed any more reasons to buy another navy and teal Suzuki jersey. Fans can buy the Ichiro Suzuki Seattle Mariners Navy 2003 Authentic Batting Practice Jersey for $95.99 (31% off) at mitchellandness.com.
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