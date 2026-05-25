Top 5 Autographed NBA Jerseys Under $300
Father's Day 2026 is less than a month away, and it is time to start planning a gift for the big guy in your life. Or perhaps you want to treat yourself by upgrading your office or fan cave (we won't judge).
Luckily for hoops fans, several NBA legends' autographed jerseys are available for under $300 at Fanatics. These are not authentic, game-worn jerseys. However, the price and quality are very hard to beat. Below are five favorite autographed jerseys under $300.
Larry Johnson - Charlotte Hornets Home
Larry Johnson's Charlotte Hornets with this Autographed Mitchell & Ness 1992-93 White Swingman Jersey is an exciting option for old-school hoops fans. The home jersey features all of the classic designs and details. This collectible is authenticated with individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram can be verified online. Shoppers can buy the jersey for $199.99 at Fanatics.
Paul Pierce - Boston Celtics Alternate Road
Paul Pierce's 2007-08 Boston Celtics Red and White Alternate Mitchell & Ness Replica Jersey is a must-have for his loyal fanbase. The autograph helps elevate one of the best jerseys from the Celtics' championship season. This collectible includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram. Shoppers can buy the jersey for $249.99 at Fanatics.
Dennis Rodman - Chicago Bulls Alternate
Dennis Rodman's Chicago Bulls Green Mitchell & Ness 1995-96 Authentic Jersey is as eye-catching as the Hall of Famer's legendary hairstyles. Sadly, the dynastic Bulls teams never wore green on the court, but this alternate jersey is perfect for fans of "The Worm." This collectible is individually numbered, complete with a tamper-evident hologram for authentication. Shoppers can buy the jersey for $299.99 at Fanatics.
Clyde Drexler - Portland Trail Blazers Road
Clyde Drexler's Portland Trail Blazers Black Mitchell & Ness 1990-91 Replica Jersey is great for NBA '90s fans. The Trail Blazers' road jerseys of that era are synonymous with fun basketball. This collectible includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram. Shoppers can buy the jersey for $299.99 at Fanatics.
Stephon Marbury - Minnesota Timberwolves Road
Stephon Marbury's autographed Minnesota Timberwolves Black Mitchell & Ness 1997-1998 Swingman Jersey was already a fan-favorite before the autograph. The two-time All-Star signed one of the best-looking jerseys in the team's rich uniform catalog. The collectible is individually numbered with a tamper-evident hologram. Shoppers can buy the jersey for $299.99 at Fanatics.
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