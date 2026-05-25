Jerseys On SI

Top 5 Autographed NBA Jerseys Under $300

Five iconic NBA jerseys are autographed and priced below $300.

Pat Benson

Paul Pierce's autographed Boston Celtics jersey.
Paul Pierce's autographed Boston Celtics jersey. / Fanatics

Father's Day 2026 is less than a month away, and it is time to start planning a gift for the big guy in your life. Or perhaps you want to treat yourself by upgrading your office or fan cave (we won't judge).

Luckily for hoops fans, several NBA legends' autographed jerseys are available for under $300 at Fanatics. These are not authentic, game-worn jerseys. However, the price and quality are very hard to beat. Below are five favorite autographed jerseys under $300.

Larry Johnson - Charlotte Hornets Home

Front and back of Larry Johnson's autographed Charlotte Hornets jersey.
Larry Johnson's autographed Charlotte Hornets jersey. / Fanatics

Larry Johnson's Charlotte Hornets with this Autographed Mitchell & Ness 1992-93 White Swingman Jersey is an exciting option for old-school hoops fans. The home jersey features all of the classic designs and details. This collectible is authenticated with individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram can be verified online. Shoppers can buy the jersey for $199.99 at Fanatics.

Paul Pierce - Boston Celtics Alternate Road

Front and back of Paul Pierce's autographed Boston Celtics jersey.
Paul Pierce's autographed Boston Celtics jersey. / Fanatics

Paul Pierce's 2007-08 Boston Celtics Red and White Alternate Mitchell & Ness Replica Jersey is a must-have for his loyal fanbase. The autograph helps elevate one of the best jerseys from the Celtics' championship season. This collectible includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram. Shoppers can buy the jersey for $249.99 at Fanatics.

Dennis Rodman - Chicago Bulls Alternate

Front and back of Dennis Rodman's Chicago Bulls jersey.
Dennis Rodman's autographed Chicago Bulls jersey. / Fanatics

Dennis Rodman's Chicago Bulls Green Mitchell & Ness 1995-96 Authentic Jersey is as eye-catching as the Hall of Famer's legendary hairstyles. Sadly, the dynastic Bulls teams never wore green on the court, but this alternate jersey is perfect for fans of "The Worm." This collectible is individually numbered, complete with a tamper-evident hologram for authentication. Shoppers can buy the jersey for $299.99 at Fanatics.

Clyde Drexler - Portland Trail Blazers Road

Front and back of Clyde Drexler's Portland Trail Blazers jersey.
Clyde Drexler's autographed Portland Trail Blazers jersey. / Fanatics

Clyde Drexler's Portland Trail Blazers Black Mitchell & Ness 1990-91 Replica Jersey is great for NBA '90s fans. The Trail Blazers' road jerseys of that era are synonymous with fun basketball. This collectible includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram. Shoppers can buy the jersey for $299.99 at Fanatics.

Stephon Marbury - Minnesota Timberwolves Road

Front and back of Stephon Marbury's Minnesota Timberwolves jersey.
Stephon Marbury's autographed Minnesota Timberwolves jersey. / Fanatics

Stephon Marbury's autographed Minnesota Timberwolves Black Mitchell & Ness 1997-1998 Swingman Jersey was already a fan-favorite before the autograph. The two-time All-Star signed one of the best-looking jerseys in the team's rich uniform catalog. The collectible is individually numbered with a tamper-evident hologram. Shoppers can buy the jersey for $299.99 at Fanatics.

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Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

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