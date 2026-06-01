Top 5 Classic Knicks Jerseys to Wear During the NBA Finals
No NBA fanbase is as patient and passionate as the New York Knicks faithful. After more than a quarter-century, the Knicks are finally returning to the NBA Finals. They will face the San Antonio Spurs, the same opponent they last faced in the 1999 NBA Finals.
Whether watching the game in Madison Square Garden, a bar, or at home, Knicks fans are going to represent their team. We can count on that. But what is the best jersey to wear during this year's NBA Finals? It depends on your taste. However, we have five recommendations that will help you stand out from the crowd.
Patrick Ewing New York Knicks 1991-92 Authentic Road Jersey
Perhaps no Knicks player from the past deserves more love than Patrick Ewing. The Hall of Famer gave his knees to the game and never clinched the elusive Larry O'Brien Trophy. Fans can remember one of his best seasons by wearing the Patrick Ewing Blue New York Knicks 1991-92 Authentic Road Jersey. The authentic jersey is available for $300 at mitchellandness.com.
Nate Robinson New York Knicks 2005-06 Swingman Road Jersey
Nate Robinson helped the Knicks through some tough seasons while elevating the team with his three NBA Slam Dunk Contest titles. Fans can buy the Nate Robinson New York Knicks 2005-06 Swingman Road Jersey for $150 at mitchellandness.com.
Bernard King New York Knicks 1982-83 Swingman Road Jersey
Hall of Famer Bernard King's first NBA All-Star appearance coincided with his first season with the Knicks. Plus, the team rocked some glorious throwback jerseys at that time. Fans can buy the Bernard King New York Knicks 1982-83 Swingman Road Jersey for $150 at mitchellandness.com.
Carmelo Anthony New York Knicks 2015-16 Authentic Home Jersey
The 2015-16 season was tough on Knicks fans, but the team did rock some legendary Hardwood Classics jerseys inspired by the 1950s and 1960s. Fans can buy the Carmelo Anthony New York Knicks 2015-16 Authentic Home Jersey for $325 at mitchellandness.com.
Nathaniel Clifton New York Knicks 1950-51 Pioneers Swingman Jersey
Knicks fans can celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NBA's racial integration by honoring Nathaniel "Sweetwater" Clifton. He was the first Black player to sign an NBA contract, joining the Knicks on May 24, 1950. Fans can buy the Nathaniel Clifton New York Knicks 1950-51 Pioneers Swingman Jersey for $325 at mitchellandness.com.
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