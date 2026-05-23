The Top 5 MLB Jerseys 30% Off at Mitchell & Ness
Memorial Day Weekend is here, which marks the unofficial start of summer. It is also one of the mile markers in the marathon MLB season. To celebrate America's pastime, Mitchell & Ness has discounted several authentic MLB jerseys as part of its online sales event.
Online shoppers can save up to 30% on select styles with the code "MW30" at checkout. The offer expires at 02:59 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 26. Below are five of the best discounted baseball jerseys.
Fergie Jenkins Chicago Cubs 1969 Authentic Jersey
Only older baseball fans will remember the "most celebrated second-place team" in baseball history. The 1969 Chicago Cubs' late-season collapse was one of the most painful years in franchise history. However, Fergie Jenkins still led the National League in strikeouts and looked good doing it in the team's cream home uniforms. Now, fans can buy Jenkins' authentic jersey for $171.50 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.
Lenny Dykstra Philadelphia Phillies 1993 Authentic Jersey
Not many teams in the history of baseball are more colorful than the 1993 Philadelphia Phillies. Their magical season came up just short in the World Series, but Lenny Dykstra's authentic jersey is marked down to $159.25 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com. The home jersey sports the classic pinstripes with the 1993 World Series jersey sleeve patch.
Nomar Garciaparra Boston Red Sox 1997 Authentic Player Jersey
The Curse of the Bambino was still in full effect during the 1997 MLB season. But the Boston Red Sox had shortstop Nomar Garciaparra making his first All-Star Game, while leading the team in RBIs and stolen bases. Fans can buy Garciaparra's authentic 1997 jersey for $147 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com. Plus, the iconic home jersey features the Jackie Robinson 50th anniversary sleeve patch.
Chipper Jones Atlanta Braves 2004 Authentic Alternate Jersey
The 2004 MLB season was another strong campaign for the Atlanta Braves and Chipper Jones. Best of all, they wore their throwback Hank Aaron-era uniforms during select games. Now, online shoppers can buy Jones' 2004 Authentic Alternate Jersey for $170.79 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.
Ichiro Suzuki New York Yankees 2013 Authentic Jersey
The 2013 MLB season was a campaign most New York Yankees fans want to forget. However, it did result in a classic jersey at the end of the season. Every player wore the "Mo 42" retirement patch in honor of Mariano Rivera's final game. Now, fans can buy Ichiro Suzuki's authentic jersey for $170.79 (30% off) at mitchellandness.com.
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