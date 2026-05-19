Top 5 NBA Hardwood Classics Jerseys On Sale Now
Every jersey collector knows that Mitchell & Ness (as well as other retailers) regularly mark down their apparel around every holiday to entice shoppers who are usually scared off by hefty price tags.
However, sometimes prices on select jerseys will go down permanently. Much to our delight, there are some legendary NBA jerseys discounted online right now. Below are the top five NBA Hardwood Classics jerseys on sale right now.
Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers 1984-85 Authentic Jersey
Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird won the 1984-85 MVP, but Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Johnson got the last laugh in the 1985 NBA Finals. Now, fans can celebrate that legendary Lakers team at a discount. The Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers 1984-85 Authentic Jersey is marked down from $325 to $226 (30.5% off) in home gold and road purple at mitchellandness.com.
Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers 1996-97 Authentic Jersey
Philadelphia 76ers point guard Allen Iverson's Rookie of the Year campaign coincided with the league's 50th anniversary. Iverson's rookie jersey will always feature the gold NBA logo patch. Best of all, the Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers 1996-97 Authentic Jersey is marked down from $325 to $226 (30.5% off) in home white at mitchellandness.com.
Shaquille O'Neal Miami Heat 2007-08 Swingman Jersey
The 2007-08 NBA season was disastrous for Shaquille O'Neal and the Miami Heat. One of the few highlights of that year was the team's retro uniforms. Enough time has passed for fans to truly appreciate the retro threads. Currently, the Shaquille O'Neal Miami Heat 2007-08 Swingman Jersey is marked down from $135 to $95 (30% off) in home white at mitchellandness.com.
Paul Pierce Boston Celtics 2007-08 Swingman Jersey
The 2007-08 Boston Celtics could not be stopped. It was perfectly fitting that the eventual champions had iconic and equally legendary alternate uniforms that season. Now, fans can buy the Paul Pierce Boston Celtics 2007-08 Swingman Jersey at a discount. The jersey is marked down from $135 to $95 (30% off) in Kelly Green at mitchellandness.com.
Pau Gasol Los Angeles Lakers 2009-10 Swingman Jersey
The Los Angeles Lakers would not have won the 2010 NBA Finals without Pau Gasol. The Spanish center battled the Celtics all the way through Game 7 to help the Lakers win the title. Now, fans can buy the Pau Gasol Los Angeles Lakers 2009-10 Swingman Jersey at a discount. The jersey is marked down from $135 to $95 (30% off) in home gold at mitchellandness.com.
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