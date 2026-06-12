Jerseys On SI

The Ultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup Fan Shopping Guide

How fans can find the best jerseys and apparel online for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Pat Benson

The 2026 home kits for 22 adidas partner federations.
The 2026 home kits for 22 adidas partner federations. / adidas

Football fever has enveloped the world — especially the United States. After years of steady growth, the game has officially exploded in popularity stateside. Fans want to embrace the excitement and style of the sport.

Thanks to online shopping, it has never been easier to take on the look of your favorite footballers. Even better, stylish off-pitch options are available for the entire family. Below is a detailed look at all the jerseys and apparel options for fans.

Adidas Federation Kits

Adidas soccer federation kits for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 2026 home kits for 22 adidas partner federations. / adidas

Adidas has the official 2026 home and away kits for its 22 partner federations: Algeria, Argentina, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Peru, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, and Wales. Fans can shop the wide range of jerseys and the matching apparel at adidas.com.

Nike Federation Kits

Front of Nike's 2026 federation kits.
Nike's 2026 federation kits. / Nike

Nike has the official 2026 home and away kits for its 17 partner federations: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Croatia, England, Finland, France, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, South Korea, Turkey, United States, and Uruguay. Fans can shop the jerseys and apparel options at Nike.com.

PUMA Federation Kits

Front of PUMA's 2026 federation kits.
PUMA's 2026 federation kits. / PUMA

PUMA has the official 2026 home and away kits for its 11 partner federations: Austria, Czechia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, New Zealand, Paraguay, Portugal, Senegal, and Switzerland. Fans can shop the jerseys and apparel options at PUMA.com.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Poster for Dick's Sporting Goods' adidas collection.
Dick's Sporting Goods teamed up with adidas. / Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods and adidas recently launched the 'Where It All Kicks Off' campaign. It's a new collaboration built to capture the fever-pitch excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The star-studded campaign invites athletes and fans to start their shopping experience at dickssportinggoods.com.

Macy's World Soccer HQ

Models wear soccer gear at Macy's.
Macy's has kicked off World Soccer HQ for the summer. / Macy's

It's more than just sportswear companies celebrating the global event, so are popular retailers. Macy's World Soccer HQ is promoted as a one-stop shop for all the must-have fan gear, officially licensed merch, and soccer-inspired style. There are more than 500 styles (ranging from apparel to soccer balls) at Macys.com.

The Athletic x Classic Football Shirts

Details on The Athletic x Classic Football Shirts.
The Athletic x Classic Football Shirts. / The Athletic

The Athletic partnered with Classic Football Shirts on a collaboration that puts its soccer journalism directly in fans' hands alongside their jersey. Fans can learn more about the limited-edition collection and the cool benefits by visiting The Athletic's blog post.

Umbro x American Eagle

Pieces from the Umbro x American Eagle collaboration .
The Umbro x American Eagle collaboration . / Umbro

Stylish soccer fans who want to lean into the fashion side of the sport could be interested in the Umbro x American Eagle collection. The trendy collaboration lets you tap into the soccer spirit without going full kit. Fans can shop the apparel options at Umbro.com.

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Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

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