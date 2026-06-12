The Ultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup Fan Shopping Guide
Football fever has enveloped the world — especially the United States. After years of steady growth, the game has officially exploded in popularity stateside. Fans want to embrace the excitement and style of the sport.
Thanks to online shopping, it has never been easier to take on the look of your favorite footballers. Even better, stylish off-pitch options are available for the entire family. Below is a detailed look at all the jerseys and apparel options for fans.
Adidas Federation Kits
Adidas has the official 2026 home and away kits for its 22 partner federations: Algeria, Argentina, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Peru, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, and Wales. Fans can shop the wide range of jerseys and the matching apparel at adidas.com.
Nike Federation Kits
Nike has the official 2026 home and away kits for its 17 partner federations: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Croatia, England, Finland, France, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, South Korea, Turkey, United States, and Uruguay. Fans can shop the jerseys and apparel options at Nike.com.
PUMA Federation Kits
PUMA has the official 2026 home and away kits for its 11 partner federations: Austria, Czechia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, New Zealand, Paraguay, Portugal, Senegal, and Switzerland. Fans can shop the jerseys and apparel options at PUMA.com.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods and adidas recently launched the 'Where It All Kicks Off' campaign. It's a new collaboration built to capture the fever-pitch excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The star-studded campaign invites athletes and fans to start their shopping experience at dickssportinggoods.com.
Macy's World Soccer HQ
It's more than just sportswear companies celebrating the global event, so are popular retailers. Macy's World Soccer HQ is promoted as a one-stop shop for all the must-have fan gear, officially licensed merch, and soccer-inspired style. There are more than 500 styles (ranging from apparel to soccer balls) at Macys.com.
The Athletic x Classic Football Shirts
The Athletic partnered with Classic Football Shirts on a collaboration that puts its soccer journalism directly in fans' hands alongside their jersey. Fans can learn more about the limited-edition collection and the cool benefits by visiting The Athletic's blog post.
Umbro x American Eagle
Stylish soccer fans who want to lean into the fashion side of the sport could be interested in the Umbro x American Eagle collection. The trendy collaboration lets you tap into the soccer spirit without going full kit. Fans can shop the apparel options at Umbro.com.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.