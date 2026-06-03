The Ultimate 2026 NBA Finals Fan Shopping Guide
The 2026 NBA Finals tip off tonight, and it could not be a better matchup for basketball fans. The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs bring different play styles but the same level of passion to the series. Whether watching in the arena, in a bar, or at home, fans need to dress the part for the special occasion.
Luckily, there have never been more options that can arrive in a timely manner. Below are some of our favorite picks of officially licensed jerseys, hats, shirts, and jackets.
Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jerseys
Fans can show off their Ball I.Q. by wearing a jersey from one of the team's legendary players of the past. We all know that Mitchell & Ness has the best throwback catalog, including several NBA Hardwood Classics Jerseys for the Knicks and Spurs. Swingman jerseys ($150) and Authentic ($300-$350) are available now at mitchellandness.com.
Nike 2026 NBA Finals Patch Swingman Jerseys
Most fans are not willing to spend more than $300 on authentic jerseys, so the Nike Swingman jerseys are a more affordable option. Even better, the 2026 NBA Finals Patch jerseys are available in select styles for $150 at Fanatics.
Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Shirts
Fans can buy NBA Hardwood Classics shirts that are unique to their city's identity at mitchellandness.com. With prices ranging from $38-$50, they can represent their team and city in style.
Sportiqe x Billy Joel "New York State of Mind"
Billy Joel has provided the soundtrack of New York City, so it is perfectly fitting that Sportiqe unite the music icon with the Knicks through an official apparel collaboration. Knicks fans can buy the Duke Tee ($48) and Drake Hoodie ($90) at sportiqe.com.
ESPN Finals Leather Jackets
Fans can pre-order the ESPN Finals Leather Jacket in White or Black for $475 at merch.espn.com. At the customer's request, the winning team's appliqué patch logo can be added. It's a big investment, but NBA Championships don't come around very often.
New York or Nowhere Knicks Motto T-Shirt
It should come as no surprise that New York or Nowhere's Knicks Motto Shirt is selling out quickly in ivory, faded black, and royal blue. Fans will be lucky to get their hands on the stylish shirt for the $60 retail price at newyorkornowhere.com.
'47 2026 NBA Finals Clean Up Adjustable Hat
The journey is the reward, and it is worth celebrating a Finals appearance. Fans of the Spurs and Knicks can represent their team with the '47 2026 NBA Finals Clean Up Adjustable Hat. Its relaxed crown and curved visor make it a trendy option. Shoppers can buy either team's hat for $38 at Fanatics.
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