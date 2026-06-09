Utah and Under Armour Breaking Up: Which Brand Is Next for Utes?
The University of Utah's partnership with Under Armour is expected to expire in June 2027. Ben Portnoy of SBJ was the first to break the news. In his story, a spokesperson for Utah Athletics and Under Armour issued separate statements confirming the upcoming split.
Much has changed for Utah, Under Armour, and the NCAA since the two parties agreed to a 10-year, $65 million contract extension in 2016. The Utes have enjoyed plenty of success across their athletic department, while Under Armour has struggled.
Notably, the brand lost Stephen Curry in November 2024. However, the American brand has gradually ceded territory in college athletics over the past few years.
With Utah slated to hit the market next summer, fans can expect a deal with their next partner to be announced well in advance. But which brand makes the most sense? There are only three legitimate options, and one makes the most sense.
Least Likely: Jordan Brand
Jordan Brand (part of NIKE, INC.) has partnerships with only 11 college programs, most of which are exclusive to football and basketball. Moreover, Jumpman only represents two Big 12 schools — the Cincinnati Bearcats and Houston Cougars — and that is only in basketball. It seems unlikely that Jordan Brand partners with a third Big 12 school. Plus, Utah is likely looking for a larger deal that will create uniformity across all sports.
Possible: Nike
Nike represents most of the schools in the Big 12 (and the NCAA). It would be easy for the iconic American sportswear brand to partner with Utah once again. The two parties have a shared history, and it would be a mutually beneficial partnership. But then again, Utah's rival, the BYU Cougars, is a Nike school. That leads us to what we think is the most likely outcome.
Most Likely: Adidas
Adidas makes the most sense for the next apparel sponsor of Utah Athletics. The German company already represents three Big-12 schools: Arizona State Sun Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, and Texas Tech Red Raiders. Adidas could try to solidify its foothold in the Southwestern region of the United States with another big partnership.
It would be a great match, but the only downside is that adidas just signed the Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers to massive new contracts. The timing could be inopportune for Utah.
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