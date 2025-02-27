After His Second Tommy John Surgery, Miami Marlins Prospect Throws First Pro Pitches in 2 Years
The Miami Marlins were so high on 6-foot-7 left-hander Dax Fulton that they selected him in the second round (No. 40 overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft. They signed him over the draft slot value for $2.4 million to entice the Oklahoma City high school pitcher to turn pro instead of head to college, even though he missed his senior season because of Tommy John surgery.
He finished the 2022 season at Double-A Pensacola and earned a non-roster invitation to spring training with the Marlins the following year. He started the 2023 season back at Pensacola but was sidelined after seven starts.
Tommy John surgery. Again.
Now, nearly two years since stepping on the mound in a pro game, the 23-year-old Fulton is back in Marlins camp, trying to return to the path to the big leagues.
On Wednesday in Jupiter, Fla., Fulton threw one scoreless inning, registering 11 pitches – eight for strikes – to three batters in a 4-1 win against the New York Mets. It was his first game action since May 11, 2023.
His fastball reached 95 mph, and it was an encouraging outing for Fulton.
“I feel like I was doing really well before I got hurt, and I want to show people that I’m still that same person I was before,” Fulton said, per MLB.com. “I’m still confident, I’m still going to get guys out. I’m still going to go out there and do my job. Just excited to be back out there. I really don't have any words other than that.”
Fulton is unlikely to feature in the Marlins’ plans for 2025, but he could be a prospect to watch for next season.
Related MiLB Stories
FUTURE STARS: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox have a sparkling collection of rising players at their shared Cactus League complex. CLICK HERE:
IN ASTROS CAMP: Top prospect, acquired in Kyle Tucker trade, dazzles hometown crowd CLICK HERE:
SPECTACULAR SOUTHPAWS: Chicago White Sox roll out pitchers of the future with great results CLICK HERE:
SHOT HEARD ’ROUND THE WORLD: Japanese media wanted to learn more about Kyle Teel after he drove a pitch from the Dodgers' Roki Sasaki over the fence in batting practice CLICK HERE: