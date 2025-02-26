Chicago White Sox Roll Out Pitchers of the Future With Spectacular Results
The road back to respectability for the Chicago White Sox will begin on the mound, and fans got an encouraging look at the future on Wednesday.
In a spring training game against the San Diego Padres in Glendale, Ariz., the White Sox sent their two top pitching prospects – 21-year-old left-handers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith – to the mound, back-to-back.
The 6-foot-9 Schultz, taken by the White Sox with the No. 26 overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, threw the fifth inning and faced three batters. San Diego’s Mike Brosseau singled on a ground ball to left but was wiped off the bases when Niko Goodrum grounded into a double play. Mason McCoy ended the inning with a fly ball to left.
In all, Schultz tossed eight pitches, six of them strikes.
Smith replaced Schultz to pitch the sixth inning and had to work out of a jam.
Forrest Wall led off the for the Padres with a ground ball single to left, and a throwing error by left fielder Wilfred Veras sent Wall to second. With 18-year-old phenom Leodalis De Vries pinch hitting, Wall stole third.
Following a De Vries strikeout, former White Sox first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets walked. But the runners stayed put. Smith struck out San Diego’s other teenage star-in-the-making, Ethan Salas, then got Connor Joe to swing and miss for strike three, striking out the side.
Smith faced five batters and threw 23 pitches – 13 of them for strikes. The Padres won the game 3-1.
The White Sox selected Smith in the 2024 draft with the fifth overall pick.
MLB Pipeline ranks Schultz as the top prospect in the White Sox system and No. 16 overall, while Smith is third for Chicago and No. 34 overall.
The prospect between them, catcher Kyle Teel, ranks No. 32 overall. He created an international stir on Tuesday when he hit a batting practice home run off of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki, who is a superstar in Japan.
