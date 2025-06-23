After Jac Caglianone's Departure, Kansas City Royals Add Another Top 100 Prospect to Triple-A Roster
An impressive first half of the season has earned Kansas City Royals catching prospect Carter Jensen a promotion.
The Royals announced Monday that Jensen is moving from Double-A Northwest Arkansas to Triple-A Omaha. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 3 Kansas City prospect and the No. 82 overall.
With the promotion last month of top Royals prospect Jac Caglianone to the big leagues, Jensen is the highest-rated prospect at Omaha.
Jensen, who turns 22 next month, was the Royals’ third-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft. A local product, he was drafted out of Kansas City’s Park Hill High School.
In 68 games at Northwest Arkansas this season, Jensen has a slash line of .292/.360/.420/.780. He has six homers and 37 RBIs and leads the Texas League in hits with 80.
Jensen also has shown some baserunning skills normally not found at the catcher position, safe on seven of his stolen base attempts.
This is what MLB Pipeline had to say about Jensen:
"Staying local always makes for a good Draft story, but Kansas City native Carter Jensen is proving to be more than that in the years since the Royals took him in the third round in 2021. The catcher was young for both the Single-A and High-A stops in 2022 and 2023 respectively and repeated Quad Cities last season with impressive results (.271/.386/.435, 10 homers, 16 steals in 84 games). He was promoted to Double-A Northwest Arkansas in July."
The report continued: "Jensen finished with 18 homers in 125 games during the 2024 Minor League season -- a healthy jump from his totals of 11 in both 2022 and 2023 -- and four more across 12 Fall League games. A high-walk, solid-OBP performer earlier in his career, the left-handed slugger meaningfully worked on being less passive at the plate early in counts and attacking drivable pitches. That got his pop to play more and continued physical maturation has helped that further."
